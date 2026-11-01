The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Sunday's NFL Week 8 schedule features Cowboys vs. Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Broncos vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Commanders vs. Eagles wraps up the night at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 1, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists Dallas at 73% to defeat Arizona, while Kansas City checks in at 53% against Denver. Washington carries a 69% chance against Philadelphia. SportsLine forecasts victories for the Cowboys and Commanders, but its model gives the Broncos a one-point advantage over the Chiefs.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Cowboys vs. Cardinals prediction

Arizona has found the yardage, but finishing drives is another story. Jacoby Brissett threw for 272 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Denver, and Trey McBride caught 10 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals went 1-for-5 inside the red zone. Across their past two games, they've converted only one of 10 such trips into a touchdown. Coach Mike LaFleur is sticking with Brissett as the starter despite a 2-5 record. Brissett will get another test against a Dallas team fresh off its best rushing performance of the season

The Cowboys ran for 204 yards in Monday's 38-21 victory over Philadelphia, with Javonte Williams contributing 155 on 25 carries. Dak Prescott added three touchdown passes without an interception. Dallas had averaged only 76 rushing yards entering the night, so the change was striking. SportsLine forecasts a 36-27 Cowboys victory. Fanatics Markets lists Dallas at 73% to win and Arizona at 27%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Broncos vs. Chiefs prediction

Kansas City's first loss exposed a problem that had little to do with its 5-0 start. Seattle converted 11 of 16 third downs in Sunday's 20-3 win and held the ball for nearly 36 minutes. Patrick Mahomes finished with 165 passing yards and an interception. Kenneth Walker III, who'd rushed for 128 yards against the Chargers a week earlier, managed 36 on 14 carries. Yet Walker piled up 173 against Denver in September, so the Broncos know what he can do.

Denver's 30-16 win at Arizona featured some welcome big plays. Bo Nix ran 62 yards for a touchdown and found RJ Harvey on a screen that became a 52-yard score. The Broncos are 5-2, while Kansas City is 5-1. SportsLine calls for a 20-19 Denver victory. Fanatics Markets displays Kansas City at 53% to win and Denver at 48%, making this the closest of Sunday's three featured matchups. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

Philadelphia's defense spent much of Monday getting pushed backward. Dallas ran for 204 yards in a 38-21 victory, and Williams did most of the damage with 155. The Eagles had taken a 21-20 lead in the third quarter before allowing 18 unanswered points. Their offense got Saquon Barkley back from a hamstring injury, but he later dealt with back discomfort. Now they have six days to prepare for a Washington team that's had its bye week.

Washington recently added Steve Wilks to assist with defensive game planning, a move Dan Quinn had discussed since training camp. The Commanders also need a new approach at receiver after Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury. Rookie Antonio Williams caught four passes for 64 yards against Philadelphia in Week 1, and Quinn expects his role to grow. The Eagles won that opener 24-22. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Washington victory in the rematch. Fanatics Markets lists the Commanders at 69% to win and Philadelphia at 32%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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