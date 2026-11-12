The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. The Giants will host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The teams played to a tie in their first meeting this season. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 12, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives the Giants the higher Yes percentage to win Thursday, while SportsLine's computer model favors the Commanders by a point. The matchup brings together New York's improving pass rush and a Washington offense dealing with another change along its line. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

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Giants vs. Commanders prediction

The Giants' defense is coming off its most disruptive afternoon of the season. Rookie linebacker Arvell Reese recorded 12 tackles and three sacks against Philadelphia, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in a 19-11 victory. New York generated seven sacks overall, but this opponent has already shown how pressure can backfire. Jayden Daniels ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the teams' 27-27 tie on October 11. The Giants sacked him five times that day and still couldn't prevent two long scoring runs.

Washington now has a change up front: center Lucas Patrick is out with a concussion, and Nick Allegretti is expected to start. The Giants rank third against the pass at roughly 178 yards allowed per game. That sets up another test for Daniels, especially with Washington's running backs producing only 10 explosive runs all season.

New York has questions of its own when it has the ball. J.J. McCarthy completed 12 of 19 throws for 127 yards against the Eagles and left briefly with a hip injury, but he has no injury designation for Thursday. Cam Skattebo also has no injury designation after missing the win with a hamstring issue. The Giants rushed for only 80 yards in Philadelphia, so getting Skattebo involved could take pressure off McCarthy against a defense giving up 240 passing yards per game. Malik Nabers was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October and can test that coverage.

Fanatics Markets gives the Giants 56% Yes to win, compared with 45% Yes for Washington. The Commanders +2.5 outcome sits at 51% Yes and 50% No, while Under 41.5 points carries 53% Yes and 49% No. SportsLine has Washington winning 25-24, a different result from the market's preferred winner. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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