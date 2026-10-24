The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. Sixteen college football games involving ranked teams will be featured on Saturday, including No. 14 Houston (6-1) vs. No. 10 Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET, No. 7 Ole Miss (5-1) vs. No. 19 Texas (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 Indiana (6-1) vs. Michigan (4-2) at 12 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Utah is trading at $0.69 per share to win on the road, while Houston is trading at $0.31 per share, on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code None required (Use links provided to claim) Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 25, 2026 Last Verified October 24, 2026

Utah vs. Houston predictions

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman leads the Big 12 with an 87.7 QB rating and is fourth in passing yards per game with 253.0. Weigman is coming off a steller performance in the Cougars' 35-23 win against Oklahoma state, throwing for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 24 of 33 passing, while also recording 52 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has also been a dual-threat through his first six games. Dampier has thrown for 1,412 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions on 24 of 41 passing, while also recording 198 yards and three touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts, which includes 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 41 passing in Saturday's 27-24 win against Colorado.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Utah will beat Houston, 32-23, on Saturday.

Utah is trading at $0.53 per share to win by seven or more points, while Houston is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

Texas is favored in Saturday's game, though SportsLine exert Gene Menez strongly disagrees given the team's recent struggles.

"How are the Longhorns favored in this game? They have lost back-to-back games to unranked teams, and the offense has been broken all season," Menez said. "The offensive line can't block, quarterback Arch Manning has little command of the offense and coach/playcaller Steve Sarkisian doesn't have any answers. And on defense, all-world pass rusher Colin Simmons is out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. While Texas has quality depth behind Simmons, that's still bad news against elusive quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and an Ole Miss offense that ranks 20th in the country in scoring (37.5 points per game). I'm shocked that the early money has come in on the Longhorns. The Rebels win this with or without running back Kewan Lacy. Two units."

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas will defeat Ole Miss, 29-22, on Saturday.

Texas is trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Indiana vs. Michigan predictions

Indiana's 22-game winning streak came to an end with last week's 19-15 loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers were initially believed to have scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Josh Hoover to Nick Marsh, but officials ruled that Marsh's left foot was planted out of bounds before making the catch and ruled the play incomplete after a replay.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan national champion head coach Lloyd Carr, will make his first start as a true freshman on Saturday. Carr replaced former starter Bryce Underwood in the second half of last week's 21-18 win against Penn State after Underwood threw for 43 yards and two interceptions on 5 of 11 passing. Carr finished Saturday's game with 47 yards on 5 of 7 passing, as well as 36 yards and a 12-yard fourth quarter touchdown on four rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Indiana will beat Michigan, 26-17, on Saturday.

Indiana is trading at $0.49 per share to win by eight or more points, while Michigan is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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