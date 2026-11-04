The latest Fanatics Markets promotion offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. Wednesday's NBA schedule features Knicks vs. Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 4, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Knicks at 84% to win, compared with 17% for the Bulls. The platform gives the Spurs an 80% probability against the Mavericks, who are at 21%. Both Wednesday home teams won their first meetings of the season series on the road.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Knicks vs. Bulls prediction

The Knicks have already beaten the Bulls once, rallying from a 19-point deficit for a 133-127 victory on October 28. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points and handed out seven assists. OG Anunoby added 23 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 and 13 rebounds. New York scored 43 in the fourth quarter. Norman Powell had 30 points for Chicago, shooting 10-for-15 from the field.

Monday brought a different type of victory for the Knicks. They held Brooklyn to 11 fourth-quarter points in a 103-90 win, with Landry Shamet scoring a season-high 22. Brunson added 19, Anunoby had 18 and Towns grabbed 16 rebounds. New York has won three of four since opening 0-3. Chicago, meanwhile, lost its fifth straight in a 126-107 defeat to Philadelphia. Rookie Caleb Wilson scored 24 points and collected four steals. Powell contributed 18, and Josh Giddey recorded 13 points with 10 assists.

Chicago made 18 three-pointers in the first meeting but still lost by six points. Fanatics Markets lists the Knicks at 84% to win and the Bulls at 17%. SportsLine gives New York an 88% victory probability, with a 124-105 projected final. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Spurs vs. Mavericks prediction

The Spurs have won five straight since starting 0-2, and Monday's 119-97 victory over Utah featured contributions across the rotation. Dylan Harper scored 17 points with seven rebounds and eight assists. Victor Wembanyama had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Stephon Castle chipped in 16. San Antonio shot 60% from the field and held Utah to 97 points. The Spurs also owned a 52-36 advantage in the paint.

Dallas knows the matchup. San Antonio won their October 24 meeting 122-106 behind 23 points and four blocks from Wembanyama, plus 22 points from Harper. The Mavericks played without Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving that night. Flagg returned but struggled Monday, shooting 3-for-19 in a 115-100 loss to Sacramento. He finished with 17 points after making all 11 free throws. Daniel Gafford and Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 apiece. Irving rested his left knee, and his availability for Wednesday bears watching.

Wembanyama is averaging 28.8 points and 4.0 blocks during San Antonio's five-game winning streak. Fanatics Markets lists the Spurs at 80% to win and Dallas at 21%. SportsLine calls for a 119-114 San Antonio victory, a smaller margin than the teams' first meeting. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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