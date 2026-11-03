The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives new users up to $150 in FanCash. Miami (Ohio) will host Buffalo in MACtion on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams enter at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in MAC play. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 3, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the RedHawks at 65% to win Tuesday, compared with 34% for the Bulls. Both teams have won three consecutive games entering their MAC matchup. More than 44.5 points scored in Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) is trading at 52%.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo prediction

Messiah Burch has turned Buffalo's running game into the biggest test for Miami (OH) on Tuesday. The Bulls' senior running back has topped 100 yards in five consecutive games, producing 745 during that stretch. His latest outing brought 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 victory over Bowling Green, including a 73-yard score in the fourth quarter. Buffalo has won three straight, including a 23-8 victory over Toledo and an overtime escape against UMass. Its defense has allowed only one opposing 100-yard rusher all season.

Pete Lembo's team also forced seven turnovers across its past three games after collecting just two through the first five. Buffalo's passing game averages 155 yards per contest, a sharp contrast with Burch's recent production. Quarterback Jason Wright has 987 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while Chance Morrow leads the receivers with 41 catches for 480 yards and six scores. Tight end Clint Walker has added three touchdown receptions in Buffalo's last two games. The Bulls have gained 175.6 rushing yards per outing, but Miami has held its past four opponents to 272 rushing yards combined on 109 carries.

The RedHawks have their own three-game winning streak, though the victories haven't followed one pattern. Five of their past six games have come down to the final drive. They beat Akron 34-14, then needed a late 75-yard drive to edge Central Michigan 28-27. Caleb Heavner threw for 221 yards in that game and led Miami with 58 rushing yards. Maleek Huggins caught seven passes for 122 yards, while D'Shawntae Jones finished the decisive possession with a touchdown run. Heavner is preparing for his fifth start since injuries ended the seasons of Thomas Gotkowski and David McComb. He's thrown for 615 yards and three touchdowns this year, with another 217 yards and two scores on the ground.

Miami's defense has been particularly tough against rushing attacks, allowing 94.9 yards per game entering the matchup. That puts its front seven directly opposite Buffalo's most productive player. The RedHawks won last year's meeting 37-20 and haven't lost to the Bulls at home since 2015. SportsLine predicts a 29-21 Miami (OH) victory, while Fanatics Markets' available winner listing shows 65% for the RedHawks and 34% for Buffalo. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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