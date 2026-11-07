The latest Fanatics Markets promotion gives new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over 14 days. Saturday's college football schedule starts with No. 18 Missouri hosting No. 7 Texas at noon ET. No. 11 Notre Dame welcomes No. 1 Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 15 Texas Tech hosting West Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 7, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Texas a 56% chance to defeat Missouri, compared with 44% for the Tigers. The market lists Notre Dame at 72% to win against Miami, which is at 28%. SportsLine predicts victories for Texas and Notre Dame, along with a Texas Tech win in the late game. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Missouri vs. Texas prediction

Missouri has been difficult to run against, and that showed in last week's 34-10 victory over Arkansas. The Tigers allowed 59 rushing yards and forced four turnovers. Jamal Roberts added 138 rushing yards with two total touchdowns, pushing him beyond 1,000 yards for the season. Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez had 11 tackles and forced a fumble. That's a sturdy starting point against a Texas team averaging 134.6 rushing yards per game.

The Longhorns counter with a defense allowing 17.1 points per outing. Arch Manning has thrown for 1,727 yards and 15 touchdowns, though seven interceptions have hurt his season totals. Texas followed its 34-27 win over Ole Miss with a 31-3 victory against Mississippi State. Missouri allows 18.4 points per game, giving this matchup two defenses capable of slowing drives. Fanatics Markets lists Texas at 56% to win and Missouri at 44%. SportsLine predicts a 27-20 Longhorns victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Notre Dame vs. Miami prediction

Miami heads into Saturday unbeaten at 8-0, with an offense averaging 47.6 points per game. Darian Mensah has passed for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns against one interception. The Hurricanes won't have Malachi Toney, whose 73 receptions and 1,027 yards lead the team. His absence leaves other receivers facing a Notre Dame defense allowing just 13.4 points per game. The Irish have held six of eight opponents below 14.

Notre Dame responded to its loss at BYU by beating Navy 35-13. CJ Carr has thrown for 1,849 yards, while Nolan James Jr. has 519 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Miami won the teams' 2025 meeting 27-24, but Saturday brings a different test without Toney. The Hurricanes have scored at least 30 in every game; Notre Dame averages 40.4. Fanatics Markets gives the Irish a 72% chance to win and Miami 28%. SportsLine predicts a 29-22 Notre Dame victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia prediction

Texas Tech's offensive approach changed against Arizona, and the Red Raiders came away with a 34-26 victory. J'Koby Williams rushed for 175 yards, while Thomas Castellanos added 117 in his first start for the Red Raiders. The team finished with 328 rushing yards. Just as notable, Tech held Arizona to only 12 yards on the ground. That sets up a different challenge against West Virginia, which averages 261.6 rushing yards per game, fifth-most nationally.

Cam Cook has 923 rushing yards for the Mountaineers, and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. adds another threat with his legs. Texas Tech has allowed only 94.9 rushing yards per contest, though its secondary has given up 285 passing yards per game. West Virginia's defense surrenders 32.3 points per outing, creating opportunities for Tech's running attack. The Red Raiders have won their last 13 home games, and last year's meeting ended 49-0 in their favor. SportsLine predicts a 40-19 Texas Tech victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.