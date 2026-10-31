The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. Eighteen college football games involving ranked teams will be featured on Saturday, including No. 2 Ohio State (6-1) vs. USC (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 17 Florida (5-2) vs. No. 3 Georgia (6-1) at 2:30 p.m. ET and No. 22 Arizona (6-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (6-1) at 12 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Ohio State is trading at $0.70 per share to win on the road, while USC is trading at $0.32 per share, on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code None required (Use links provided to claim) Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends November 2, 2026 Last Verified October 31, 2026

USC vs. Ohio State predictions

USC is coming off a 24-7 upset loss at Wisconsin and is entering its toughest stretch of the season with three of its final four games against top 10 opponents beginning with Ohio State on Saturday. The Trojans have only played one game against a ranked opponent, a 41-27 loss to then-No. 20 Oregon, on September 26, and have gone 3-2 in games against Big Ten opponents.

Ohio State has a perfect record in four conference games with its lone loss coming in a non-conference matchup against Texas on September 12. Quarterback Julian Sayin is out indefintiely, but the Buckeyes are still loaded at the skill positions with running back Bo Jackson recording a team-best 516 yards and four touchdowns on 107 rushing attempts and Heisman favorite wide receiver Julian Smith entering Week 9 with 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Ohio State will beat USC, 30-21, on Saturday.

Ohio State is trading at $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points, while USC is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Florida vs. Georgia predictions

Georgia enters as a heavy favorite and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen believes the Bulldogs will win by an even larger margin.

"This game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Gator Bowl is currently under construction," Cohen said. "As if the Bulldogs needed anymore home field advantage! Georgia is 15-0 outright, 12-3 against the spread as a double-digit favorite vs. ranked teams since 2020. After their last five losses during the regular season / SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs have won the next game by at least 14 points. Coming off a stunning home loss to Auburn and a bye week, Georgia will beat up on its southern neighbors yet again. Georgia 42, Florida 20."

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Georgia will defeat Florida, 34-17, on Saturday.

Georgia is trading at $0.53 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Florida is trading at $0.47 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Arizona vs. Texas Tech predictions

Arizona hasn't lost a game since its 28-17 road loss to BYU on September 12. The Wildcats have since won five consecutive games, scoring 34 or more points and totaling a +209 margin, but haven't had a matchup against a ranked opponent since the Week 2 loss.

Texas Tech was on the wrong side of the biggest upset of Week 8, losing 37-24 against Cincinnati on the road. The Red Raiders scored a season-low 24 points after averaging 37.8 through their first six games. Texas Tech has a 27-5-2 advantage against Arizona all-time, which includes a 28-22 victory in 2024.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas Tech will beat Arizona, 30-24, on Saturday. Texas Tech is trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while Arizona is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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