The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. The Pacers will host the Knicks on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Clippers hosting the Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both games are part of the NBA Cup group stage. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 13, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Knicks at 72% Yes against the Pacers and the Thunder at 73% Yes against the Clippers. SportsLine also favors both visiting teams, with projected scores of 118-111 for the Knicks and 116-115 for the Thunder. Its simulation gives the Clippers a 47% chance to win, compared with Fanatics Markets' 28% Yes figure. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Pacers vs. Knicks prediction

Indiana beat Washington 114-101 on Wednesday behind Pascal Siakam's 28 points. Ivica Zubac added 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard finished with 17 points and 10 assists. The Pacers are 4-8 and still without Tyrese Haliburton, who's sidelined by a hamstring injury. New York is 6-5 after Cleveland snapped its four-game winning streak with a 115-107 victory. Jalen Brunson scored 27, and Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams seek their first NBA Cup group-stage victory. The Knicks allow 103.5 points per game, and Towns has opened with 11 straight double-doubles. SportsLine has New York winning 118-111 but gives Indiana a 32% chance to win. Fanatics Markets lists the Knicks at 72% Yes and the Pacers at 29% Yes. Indiana +7.5 shows 53% Yes, compared with 48% for New York -7.5. For 220.5 points, Fanatics Markets displays 50% Yes on Over and 52% Yes on Under. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Clippers vs. Thunder prediction

Oklahoma City arrives at 8-4 after consecutive losses in Portland. The Thunder fell 123-103 Tuesday and 118-108 Wednesday, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31 in the rematch. Isaiah Hartenstein added 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Clippers are 2-8 after a 133-110 loss to Phoenix, which hit 22 three-pointers Tuesday. The teams also met October 25, when Oklahoma City won 108-101 behind 34 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Injuries complicate Friday's NBA Cup matchup. Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, while Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal are sidelined for the Clippers. SportsLine sees a 116-115 Thunder victory but gives Los Angeles a 47% chance to win. Fanatics Markets lists the Thunder at 73% Yes and the Clippers at 28% Yes. The Clippers +8.5 outcome carries 54% Yes, while Thunder -8.5 sits at 47% Yes. For the total, Fanatics Markets shows 53% Yes on Over 221.5 and 50% Yes on Under 221.5. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

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Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com. For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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