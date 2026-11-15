The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash. Sunday's NFL schedule features the Packers (6-3) hosting the Vikings (6-2) at 1 p.m. ET. The Cowboys (4-5) welcome the 49ers (7-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET, followed by the Bengals (6-2) hosting the Steelers (6-2) on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 15, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Packers at 59% Yes to win, while the 49ers carry a 66% figure against the Cowboys. The Bengals check in at 64% against the Steelers. The platform and SportsLine's computer model favor the same three winners. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Packers vs. Vikings prediction

Kirk Cousins will start for the Vikings five days after Minnesota acquired him from the Raiders. Kevin O'Connell turns to his former quarterback after consecutive losses, including Monday's 23-6 defeat against Buffalo. Cousins's last start as a Viking came at Lambeau Field in October 2023, when he tore his Achilles. Minnesota won the teams' September meeting 39-22.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards after throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 45-27 victory at New England. Brian Flores' defense has allowed just five passing touchdowns this season. SportsLine has the Packers winning 22-18 with a 59% chance of victory. Fanatics Markets lists a Green Bay win at 59% Yes and 42% No. A victory by at least three points carries 53% Yes and 48% No. More than 42.5 combined points sits at 49% Yes and 52% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Cowboys vs. 49ers prediction

Dallas hasn't won consecutive games this season, and that opportunity arrives against a franchise that's won the last four meetings. The Cowboys beat Indianapolis 27-23 last Sunday behind Dak Prescott, who passed for 335 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 195 yards, including the winning touchdown with 28 seconds left.

San Francisco returns to the road after a 38-17 victory over the Raiders. Brock Purdy has 17 touchdown passes this season, while Christian McCaffrey has scored on the ground in seven consecutive games. The 49ers allow just 80.9 rushing yards per game. SportsLine favors San Francisco 34-30 but gives Dallas a 42% chance to win. Fanatics Markets lists a 49ers victory at 66% Yes and 35% No. Dallas avoiding a defeat by five or more points carries 52% Yes and 49% No. More than 55.5 combined points displays 52% Yes and 49% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction

The AFC North lead is on the line at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow has thrown for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns during Cincinnati's four-game winning streak. He's accounted for at least four touchdowns in each game. The Bengals lost their September matchup with Pittsburgh 30-27, despite Burrow completing 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers arrive after their bye, having held Cleveland to six points in their last game. Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards in that victory and gained 127 against Cincinnati in September. Pittsburgh allows 18 points per game. SportsLine sees the Bengals winning 29-24 but gives Pittsburgh a 39% chance of victory. Fanatics Markets lists Cincinnati to win at 64% Yes and 37% No. A Bengals victory by at least four points carries 50% Yes and 52% No. More than 49.5 combined points displays 50% Yes and 51% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

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Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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