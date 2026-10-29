The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. The Packers will host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers have won three of their last four games, while the Panthers are looking to recover from a 30-point defeat against the Buccaneers. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 29, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives the Packers a 65% chance to defeat the Panthers, who sit at 36%. Green Bay winning by at least four points carries 51% Yes and 50% No. The market also lists over 47.5 total points at 49% Yes and 52% No.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Packers vs. Panthers prediction

Four trips inside Detroit's 20-yard line produced only seven points for Green Bay on Sunday. That was the most frustrating number from a 20-17 loss, even before Trey Smack's missed field goals. The Packers took over at the Lions' 22 after a fourth-down stop with less than five minutes left and still couldn't pull ahead. Thursday brings Carolina to Lambeau Field, where a 4-3 Packers team gets another chance without a full week of preparation.

Jordan Love has thrown for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns through seven games, with Christian Watson accounting for six of those scoring catches. But the offense hasn't received much help on the ground. Josh Jacobs returned against Detroit after missing six games and rushed for 36 yards on 11 attempts. He also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. Tight end Tucker Kraft caught Love's other touchdown Sunday. Receiver Matthew Golden is questionable, and center Sean Rhyan is out. Coach Matt LaFleur must adjust his protection again.

Carolina's 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay looked nothing like its previous two victories. Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and the Buccaneers returned a fumble for a touchdown. They also ran 49 times for 258 yards. Yet Carolina has scored 159 points through six contests, the fourth-most in franchise history through six games. Young has 1,712 passing yards, with Tetairoa McMillan supplying 511 receiving yards. Tight end Darren Waller caught a 50-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay, even on a difficult afternoon.

The Panthers will be without starting right tackle Taylor Moton, who suffered a broken fibula Sunday and went on injured reserve. Rookie Monroe Freeling takes over. Guard Damien Lewis is also out, a difficult combination against a Packers defense that recovered two Detroit fumbles. Carolina is missing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Akayleb Evans. Green Bay's linebacker Zaire Franklin is ruled out, while defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is questionable. Both teams have plenty to sort out along the line during a short week.

Fanatics Markets gives Green Bay a 65% chance to win, compared with 36% for Carolina. A Packers victory by at least four points carries 51% Yes and 50% No. Over 47.5 total points shows 49% Yes and 52% No. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory, which comes to 46 combined points. Its simulations give Green Bay a 72% chance of winning, seven percentage points higher than Fanatics Markets' outright figure. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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