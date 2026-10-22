The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. This week's Thursday Night Football matchup will take place at Soldier Field when the Chicago Bears (4-2) host the New England Patriots (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

New England enters Thursday's game on a three-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 26-19 home win against the New York Jets in Week 6. The Bears have won three of their last four games, which includes last Sunday's 31-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Chicago is trading at $0.60 per share to win at home, while New England to win is trading at $0.40 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 25, 2026 Last Verified October 22, 2026

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Newly acquired Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown had one of the worst performances of his career upon returning from injury in Week 6. Brown had a career-high three dropped passes and recorded just three receptions for 27 yards despite being targeted 10 times. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye still had a strong performance with 235 yards and three touchdowns on 18 of 32 passing during the victory against the Jets.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has thrived when quarterback Caleb Williams is in the lineup. Burden recorded a season-best eight receptions for 95 yards on eight targets upon Williams' return in Week 6 from a three-game absence due to a concussion. The former Missouri standout surprassed his previous season-high of 63 yards, which he set with Williams in Week 1 against the Panthers, as well as with backup Tyson Bagent in Week 4.

The Bears are trading at $0.55 per share to win by three or more points, while the Patriots are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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