The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through daily trade matches over 10 days. The Ravens (4-5) welcome the winless Chargers (0-8) to M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 15, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists a Ravens victory at 67% Yes and 34% No. Baltimore has won five consecutive meetings with the Chargers. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Ravens vs. Chargers prediction

Derrick Henry climbed to seventh on the NFL's career rushing list against Jacksonville, passing Jerome Bettis and LaDainian Tomlinson. He's gained 689 yards on the ground this season, including 560 after contact. Baltimore entered Week 10 fourth in rushing offense at 137.8 yards per game, while the Chargers allow 122 rushing yards per game. With Jacoby Brissett set for his first start with the Ravens, head coach Jesse Minter can lean on his veteran running back while the quarterback gets acclimated.

Baltimore had already used 25 offensive line combinations entering Week 9, but two of its interior blockers have fared well in pass protection. Per Next Gen Stats, Vega Ioane and Cam Jurgens haven't allowed a sack across a combined 324 pass-blocking snaps. Los Angeles has registered 13 sacks in eight games. Linebacker Daiyan Henley is available Monday after his proposed trade to Denver fell through last week. His coverage responsibilities could include Zay Flowers, who's averaging 3.2 receiving yards per route run.

The Chargers have struggled to finish drives. Eleven of their possessions reached the opposing 30-yard line or closer in their last three games, and seven ended with field goals. Just one produced a touchdown. Los Angeles entered Week 10 ranked 29th in red-zone offense with a 47.4% touchdown rate. Baltimore's defense has allowed touchdowns on 65.6% of opposing red-zone possessions. Justin Herbert won't have Ladd McConkey (back), but Tre' Harris leads the Chargers with 21 receptions and is off the injury report.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton entered Week 10 with nine tackles for loss, the most among NFL defensive backs. He's one shy of matching his own franchise record among defensive backs. SportsLine's model anticipates a 26-21 Ravens victory, with the combined score exceeding 39 points in 68% of simulations. Fanatics Markets lists a Baltimore win by at least five points at 51% Yes and 50% No. More than 38.5 combined points carries 52% Yes and 49% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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