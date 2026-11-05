The latest Fanatics Markets promotion gives eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through an increasing daily trade match over 14 days. Thursday Night Football features the 4-4 Ravens hosting the 5-2 Jaguars at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Ravens will start an undrafted rookie quarterback against an offense ranked fifth in NFL scoring. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 5, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Jaguars to win at 82% Yes and 19% No, compared with 19% Yes and 82% No for the Ravens. A Jaguars victory by at least 10 points is at 53% Yes and 48% No, while a Ravens win or a loss by nine points or fewer is at 48% Yes and 53% No. For combined points, a total of 40 or more is at 50% Yes and 51% No. The outcome of 39 or fewer points is at 51% for both Yes and No.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Ravens vs. Jaguars prediction

Jacksonville has nine interceptions through seven games and owns a league-best plus-seven turnover differential. The Jaguars have allowed 15.9 points per contest and only 77.4 rushing yards per game, a difficult assignment for Derrick Henry. Baltimore's veteran runner has 632 yards and eight touchdowns this season but hasn't reached 60 yards in any of the Ravens' three consecutive losses. That puts additional pressure on a passing offense preparing to use its third quarterback in two games.

Joe Fagnano makes his first NFL start Thursday after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury and Tyler Huntley went down with a toe problem. The undrafted rookie has plenty of college experience, including 44 starts, but his first regular-season NFL appearance brought 91 passing yards and an interception against Buffalo. Zay Flowers has 608 receiving yards this season, yet he didn't catch any of his five targets Sunday. Baltimore has allowed 25.4 points per game, giving its defense little room for another uneven performance.

Trevor Lawrence leads an attack averaging 28 points and 350.3 yards per game. He's thrown 17 touchdowns against four interceptions, while Parker Washington has 432 receiving yards and four scores. Jacksonville's backfield has a question of its own: Bhayshul Tuten is questionable after missing three practices with foot and ankle trouble. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns if additional carries become available. The Jaguars have beaten Cleveland by 24 points, New England by 29, and Indianapolis by 35 this season. SportsLine calls for a 29-17 Jacksonville victory, totaling 46 points. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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