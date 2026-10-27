The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. The Rays will host the Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. Milwaukee leads the series 3-0 following Monday's 10-1 victory and can secure its first championship with another win. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 27, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Brewers at 54% Yes and 47% No to win Tuesday, compared with 47% Yes and 54% No for the Rays. The platform also prices Tampa Bay to win or lose by one run at 61% Yes, while Milwaukee winning by two or more is 40% Yes. SportsLine forecasts 4.8 runs for the Brewers and 4.0 for the Rays. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Rays-Brewers World Series Game 4 prediction

The Rays had a different lineup Monday, and it didn't help. Facing left-hander Robert Gasser, manager Kevin Cash started Ryan Vilade at first base and kept Jonathan Aranda on the bench. Aranda had entered the night with a team-high 13 hits this postseason. Vilade went hitless in two at-bats before Aranda appeared as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Cash also sat Liam Hicks, who'd homered in Game 2. Tampa Bay finished with three hits in a 10-1 defeat, putting its season one loss from ending. A return to a familiar lineup could be one change for Tuesday, depending on Milwaukee's starter.

The Brewers hadn't announced their Game 4 choice by Tuesday morning. Yandy Diaz supplied two of the Rays' three hits Monday, but the club has scored just once over its past 17 innings. Those struggles arrived after Tampa Bay won 98 regular-season games and rallied past Cleveland in the American League Championship Series.

Griffin Jax gets the ball for the Rays, another choice worth watching. He allowed just one run over his final four regular-season starts, covering 18 innings, but Cleveland scored three in four innings against him in the ALCS. Cash can turn to Nick Martinez for length if Jax exits early, and closer Bryan Baker is available after sitting out the first three World Series games. Milwaukee has its own pitching decision to make. At the end of 66 of the Brewers' first 90 postseason innings, the teams were separated by no more than one run. That history could be useful if Game 4 follows the first two contests, each decided by a single run.

Milwaukee's 10-1 victory Monday changed the tone of the series, but Tampa Bay had opportunities to win in the first two games and has a chance to recover with better at-bats Tuesday. Fanatics Markets lists the Brewers at 54% Yes and 47% No, compared with 47% Yes and 54% No for the Rays. SportsLine forecasts 4.8 Milwaukee runs and 4.0 for Tampa Bay. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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