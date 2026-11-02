The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Seahawks vs. Bears wraps up NFL Week 8 on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 2, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Seahawks at 62% Yes and 39% No for Monday's winner market. The Bears check in at 39% Yes and 62% No.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Seahawks vs. Bears prediction

Monday night reunites two former USC quarterbacks with contrasting production this season. Caleb Williams has completed 71.0% of his passes and owns a 105.6 passer rating. He returned from a hamstring injury to throw for 305 yards against the Falcons and 308 against the Patriots, without an interception in either game. Sam Darnold has thrown eight interceptions in six appearances, including at least one in five consecutive games. He has eight touchdowns and 1,290 yards. The Seahawks face a Bears offense averaging 390.7 yards per game, third in the league. Seattle has allowed no more than 301 total yards in any of its first seven games.

The Bears' secondary has another chore: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 58 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, leaving him 133 yards shy of 1,000. Cooper Kupp has added 18 catches for 199 yards, and tight end AJ Barner has 180 receiving yards. Rashid Shaheed is ruled out with a knee injury. Seattle also must replace injured left tackle Charles Cross with Josh Jones. Newly acquired Quenton Nelson will start at left guard, pushing Grey Zabel to right guard. That puts Nelson across from an old AFC South opponent: Jeffery Simmons. Simmons brings four sacks this season, while Montez Sweat returns from suspension and T.J. Edwards comes back from a hamstring injury.

Seattle has leaned on Emanuel Wilson, who gained 100 yards on 24 carries against the Chiefs. He has 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet will make his season debut following a torn ACL, giving Seattle another option. Injuries complicate the Bears' plans, too. Running back Kyle Monangai will miss his fourth straight game, and veteran tight end Cole Kmet is out for the season. Rookie Sam Roush will have additional work behind Colston Loveland. D'Andre Swift has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns, while Chicago leads the NFL with 154.3 yards per game on the ground.

That ground game faces a Seahawks defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games, including the playoffs. The Seahawks also rank second in third-down defense, while the Bears sit seventh in third-down conversion rate. The 20-3 victory over the Chiefs showed how quickly Seattle can frustrate an offense. The Bears have also allowed nine completions of at least 40 yards, most in the league, giving Seattle's receivers another opening. SportsLine forecasts a 29-20 Seahawks victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.