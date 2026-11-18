The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through daily trade matches over 10 days. Wednesday's college football schedule features Akron (1-9) visiting UMass (5-5) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Central Michigan (5-5) at Buffalo (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 18, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists UMass at 61% to win, compared with 40% for Akron. Buffalo holds a narrower advantage at 52% against Central Michigan's 49%. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Akron vs. UMass prediction

UMass has already established a program record for victories in a season since joining the FBS. Getting No. 6 will depend in part on the health of its offense. Quarterback William "Pop" Watson III suffered a lower-body injury early in last Wednesday's 24-0 loss at Toledo. Logan Inagawa took over and finished with 99 passing yards.

Watson had thrown for a career-high 302 yards in a 31-30 overtime victory over Ball State the previous week. He accounted for three touchdowns in that game, including a 13-yard scoring run in overtime. UMass's defense has allowed 22.3 points per game this season, and kicker Derek Morris has connected on four field goals from at least 50 yards.

Akron hasn't won since September 12 against Robert Morris. Quarterback Cibastian Broughton completed 12 of 18 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 42-14 defeat against Western Michigan. Both touchdown passes went to Marcel Williams, who finished with 85 receiving yards. Running back Jordan Gant added 61 yards on nine carries.

Akron's defense allowed 360 rushing yards against Western Michigan, which converted 13 of 17 third downs and never punted. Linebacker Tairan Davis recorded 15 tackles in the defeat. Akron has allowed 33.2 points per game this season but beat UMass 44-10 last November. SportsLine projects a 31-19 Massachusetts victory, with UMass winning 74% of simulations. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo prediction

A sixth consecutive victory would give Buffalo its longest winning streak since 2013. Running back Messiah Burch has been a major contributor throughout that stretch, earning MAC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's 28-7 victory at Ball State. He leads the conference with 1,110 rushing yards.

Buffalo rushed for 302 yards against Ball State, with Terrance Shelton Jr. contributing a career-high 92 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jason Wright threw for just 48 yards, including a touchdown pass to Chance Morrow. Buffalo's top receiver has caught 54 passes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan needs one more victory to secure bowl eligibility under second-year head coach Matt Drinkall. Central Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 35-7 before defeating Sacramento State 28-7 last Wednesday. Quarterback Jadyn Glasser completed 11 of 19 passes for 105 yards against Sacramento State, his third consecutive start.

Central Michigan amassed 319 rushing yards in that victory, led by Nick Woodford's 119 yards and Jayden Clerveaux's 100. Brock Townsend rushed for two touchdowns. Central Michigan hasn't won on the road this season, while Buffalo can match its best home record as an FBS program with a victory Wednesday. Central Michigan won last year's meeting 38-19, however, and leads the all-time series 9-4. SportsLine's model anticipates a 27-25 Buffalo victory, with Central Michigan winning 45% of simulations. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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