The latest Fanatics Markets promotion gives eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over 14 days. Monday Night Football features the Vikings hosting the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both clubs are 6-1, but the home team will have a different starting quarterback for the matchup. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 9, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Bills at 62% Yes and 39% No, against the Vikings at 39% Yes and 62% No. The total-points market shows Over 44.5 at 49% Yes and 52% No, while Under 44.5 is 52% Yes and 49% No. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Vikings vs. Bills prediction

Buffalo isn't relying on Josh Allen alone. James Cook has 707 rushing yards on 138 carries, with seven touchdowns and 23 gains of at least 10 yards. Cook's older brother, Dalvin Cook, spent six seasons with the Vikings. First-year coach Joe Brady has a complication before kickoff, though. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Alec Anderson are questionable, and Minnesota's defense has recorded 25 sacks through seven games. The Bills average 33.3 points per contest, but the offensive line will have its hands full.

Allen has completed 66% of his throws against blitzes this season, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. He's thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions when opponents send extra rushers. Brian Flores won't make life simple. Minnesota blitzed Jared Goff on 90% of his dropbacks last week, after an 85% rate against Daniel Jones one game earlier. The Vikings have allowed touchdowns on just 25% of opposing red-zone trips. Allen has nine rushing scores, so defenders must account for him even when the passing lanes appear covered.

Minnesota needs a better night from its offense than it managed in a 19-15 loss to Detroit. Carson Wentz will start for injured Kyler Murray. Wentz has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Aaron Jones leads the rushing attack with 458 yards. T.J. Hockenson has 31 receptions, while Justin Jefferson has 28 for 335 yards. The Vikings have converted only 36 of 100 third downs. Their plus-seven turnover margin has helped offset an offense averaging just 4.5 yards per play. Kevin O'Connell could use fewer wasted possessions against an opponent capable of scoring quickly.

Buffalo's defense brings another wrinkle. Under coordinator Jim Leonhard, its defensive backs have 13 pass breakups in the past two games after totaling 12 in the first five. Opposing quarterbacks completed 56% and 46% of their passes in those contests. Gregory Rousseau has seven sacks, testing Wentz's protection. Fanatics Markets shows the Vikings +3.5 at 55% Yes and 46% No, while the Bills -3.5 is 46% Yes and 55% No. SportsLine predicts a 23-22 Bills victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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