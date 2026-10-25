The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash with increasing daily trade matches in their first 14 days. The Sunday slate for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season will feature several notable games including the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET, as well as the Green Bay Packers (4-2) vs. the Detroit Lions (3-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) vs. the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at 1 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

The Chiefs are one of three remaining undefeated teams, while the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are facing a two-game losing skid. Seattle is trading at $0.57 per share to win on at home, while Kansas City to win is trading at $0.43 per share on Fanatics Markets. Visit the Fanatics promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Fanatics Markets promo code: Up to $150 FanCash with increasing daily trade matches over 14 days

Welcome Bonus Up to $150 in FanCash with Increasing Daily Trade Matches over 14 Days Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, Guam, PR, American Samoa & US Virgin Islands Promo Eligibility First-time users physically located in a state Fanatics Markets operates and sign-up for a new account Legal Age 21+ Trade Requirement Place a first real-money cash trade each day on contracts priced at $0.90 or below FanCash Terms FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be traded or used at the Fanatics online store within 7 days Trade Through Requirement 1x trade-through on FanCash trades priced between $0.10 - $0.90 before profits can be withdrawn Key Terms Trade matches increase from $2.50 to $25 over 14 days Promo Expiration Ends October 26, 2026 Last Verified October 25, 2026

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was the biggest acquisition of the offseason, signing with Kansas City one month after being named Super Bowl LX MVP during the Seahawks' 29-13 win against the New England Patriots. Walker, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Seattle, will face his former team for the first time, entering Week 7 as the NFL's rushing leader with 665 yards and six touchdowns on 106 carries, along with 14 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks are coming off back-to-back losses to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 278 yards and two interceptions on 27 of 51 passing during a 17-14 Thursday Night Football loss to the Broncos in Week 6.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Packers vs. Lions

The Packers have bounced back from a disappointing 1-2 start with three consecutive wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC North rival Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 23 of 41 passing during Green Bay's 23-13 Sunday Night Football win against the Cowboys in Week 6.

The Lions are coming off a 45-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals, their largest margin of victory during the 2026 season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts, as well as five receptions for 56 yards in Week 6.

The Lions are trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Packers are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Bengals vs. Ravens

The Bengals and Ravens split road wins during their biannual AFC North rivalry games in 2025. Cincinnati is coming off a bye week, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions on 135 of 189 passing in his first five games.

Ravens star Derrick Henry remains one of the NFL's best running backs in his 11th season, ranked fourth with 534 rushing yards and having scored a touchdown in each of his first four games. Henry is, however, coming off a season-low 58 yards on 17 rushing attempts, having been held without a rushing or receiving touchdown, during last week's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens are trading at $0.53 per share to win outright at home, while the Bengals are trading at $0.48 per share, at Fanatics Markets. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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