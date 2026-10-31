The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Saturday's schedule includes Georgia vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas hosts Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Boise State welcomes Texas State at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 31, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Georgia an 80% chance to defeat Florida, which sits at 21%. Texas carries a 92% probability against Mississippi State's 9%, while Boise State checks in at 79% compared with Texas State's 21%. Prices and probabilities can change before kickoff.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Georgia vs. Florida prediction

The Florida-Georgia rivalry moves to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year, away from its usual Jacksonville venue. Both teams arrive after open dates. Georgia is 6-1 despite losing to Auburn. The Bulldogs have scored 301 points through seven games, with Gunner Stockton completing 74.1% of his passes. Georgia won last year's meeting 24-20. Florida's defense just held Texas to 272 total yards in a 27-24 upset, ending a two-game skid.

Quarterback Aaron Philo is expected to return after a shoulder injury kept him out against Texas. Tramell Jones Jr. started that game and threw two touchdowns to Lacota Dippre. Florida also got 91 rushing yards from Jadan Baugh, while its defense sacked Arch Manning five times. Georgia's secondary has an injury concern with KJ Bolden's availability uncertain. Fanatics Markets gives Georgia an 80% chance to win, against 21% for Florida. SportsLine forecasts a 34-17 Bulldogs victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Texas vs. Mississippi State prediction

Texas is back home after surviving a wild finish against Ole Miss. The Longhorns built a 21-point halftime lead but watched the Rebels tie it before escaping 34-27. Raleek Brown rushed for 157 yards, and Ryan Wingo finished with seven catches for 111. Manning threw for 212 yards and a touchdown. Texas is 5-2. Injured left tackle Trevor Goosby is out for the Longhorns.

Mississippi State's biggest adjustment has come at quarterback. Kamario Taylor is out following foot surgery, leaving Parker Puckett to direct an offense that allowed four sacks against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are 4-3 and have lost defensive contributors, including linebacker Jalen Smith. Texas will also be missing pass rusher Colin Simmons, who has 10.5 sacks but sat out the Ole Miss victory. Fanatics Markets gives the Longhorns a 92% chance to win, compared with 9% for Mississippi State. SportsLine forecasts a 36-15 Texas victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Boise State vs. Texas State prediction

Saturday's Boise State-Texas State matchup brings together the Pac-12's top two rushing offenses. Texas State averages 272 rushing yards per game, fourth nationally, while Boise State produces 237.9. The Bobcats average 517.7 total yards, fifth in the country. Quarterback Brad Jackson has also contributed 382 rushing yards. Boise State has been better at stopping opposing runners, allowing 99.1 rushing yards per game.

Third downs offer another comparison. Texas State converts 55.4% of its opportunities, and Boise State converts 51.6%. Inside the red zone, however, the Broncos score on 88.5% of their trips, compared with 70.6% for the Bobcats. Boise State also gives up 20.6 points per contest, while Texas State allows 30. Both teams enter with winning records, and the Broncos haven't lost since their opener. Fanatics Markets gives Boise State a 79% chance to win against Texas State's 21%. SportsLine forecasts a 36-21 Broncos victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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