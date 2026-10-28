The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Wednesday's schedule includes the Timberwolves hosting the Warriors at 8 p.m. ET, while the Bucks welcome the Rockets at the same time. You can also trade on World Series Game 5 between the Brewers and Rays at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 28, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Timberwolves at 59% to win, compared with 42% for the Warriors. The Bucks carry a 26% chance against the Rockets' 75%, while the Aggies are at 41% compared with 60% for the Gamecocks. SportsLine forecasts a 114-113 Timberwolves victory and a 120-116 Rockets win. The model also predicts Jacksonville State to defeat New Mexico State 31-25.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Timberwolves vs. Warriors prediction

The Timberwolves lost 127-125 in overtime to Cleveland on Monday despite 47 points from Anthony Edwards. Now Edwards is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and miss up to two months. He averaged 33.3 points through four games, leaving a huge scoring vacancy. LaMelo Ball has averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 assists, while Jaden McDaniels is scoring 15.0 per game. Donte DiVincenzo is also sidelined by an Achilles injury.

Golden State earned its first victory Monday, beating Denver 134-114 behind rookie Yaxel Lendeborg's 31 points and 12 rebounds. Stephen Curry scored 24 points on 8-for-8 shooting, and Brandin Podziemski added 18. Lendeborg is questionable with foot soreness. The Warriors are 1-3, while the 3-1 Timberwolves face their first game without Edwards. Ball will shoulder more offensive responsibility. Fanatics Markets lists the Timberwolves at 59% to win, compared with 42% for the Warriors. SportsLine forecasts a 114-113 Timberwolves victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Bucks vs. Rockets prediction

The Bucks picked up their first win Monday, erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat the Pacers 110-102. Taylor Jenkins earned his first victory as Milwaukee's coach. Myles Turner blocked four shots against his former team, while Kel'el Ware produced 16 points and 14 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.5 points through four games, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. has contributed 17.5 points and eight rebounds. The Bucks are 1-3 entering Wednesday.

Houston is off to a 4-0 start. Kevin Durant posted 22 points and nine rebounds with four blocks in Monday's 120-110 win over Atlanta. Alperen Sengun scored 29, but he's out Wednesday with back soreness. Steven Adams is also sidelined by a soleus injury, leaving Clint Capela with more frontcourt work. Fanatics Markets places the Rockets at 75% to win and the Bucks at 26%. SportsLine forecasts a 120-116 Rockets victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State prediction

New Mexico State returns to Aggie Memorial Stadium after a 30-24 victory at Sam Houston. James Jones ran for 178 yards and a touchdown, his best outing of the season. He's averaging 111.0 rushing yards per game and has amassed 777 on 119 carries. The Aggies are 3-4 overall but 2-1 in Conference USA. Their defense allows 109.1 rushing yards per game, and Gabe Peterson has 5.5 sacks. The home team's rushing defense faces a tough assignment against Jacksonville State's dual-threat quarterback.

The Gamecocks are 5-2 and have won four straight, although they haven't played since October 13. Caden Creel has thrown for 1,637 yards and rushed for another 500, averaging a conference-best 305.3 total yards per game. Deondre Johnson leads the receivers with 431 yards. Fanatics Markets lists Jacksonville State at 60% to win, compared with 41% for New Mexico State. SportsLine forecasts a 31-25 Gamecocks victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

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