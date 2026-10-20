The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives eligible new users a chance to earn up to $150 in FanCash through daily trade matches during their first 14 days. Tuesday brings NBA Opening Night. The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET, while the San Antonio Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 20, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Knicks at $0.62 per contract and the 76ers at $0.39. Delaware is priced at $0.59 to win, compared with $0.41 for Missouri State. The Spurs check in at $0.54 against the Thunder at $0.47.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

Madison Square Garden will raise a championship banner Tuesday, something the Knicks haven't done since 1973. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points in the deciding Game 5 against San Antonio in June. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges return from that championship team, as does Josh Hart. The opening opponent has a different lineup than the one New York faced in last spring's Eastern Conference semifinals. Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Embiid scored 27 points in the 76ers' 125-120 preseason loss to Boston. Maxey added 22 points, and Brown finished with 20. James recorded seven assists. The Knicks swept Philadelphia in last season's conference semifinals, before the summer roster changes. SportsLine forecasts a 116-109 Knicks victory. Fanatics Markets has the Knicks at $0.62 per contract and the 76ers at $0.39, showing prices for both possible winners. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

The Spurs open against the team they eliminated in the Western Conference finals. Victor Wembanyama scored 22 points in San Antonio's 111-103 Game 7 victory, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 for Oklahoma City. The Spurs finished 62-20 last season and advanced to the NBA Finals, where the Knicks won the title. De'Aaron Fox returns alongside Stephon Castle, with Dylan Harper also expected in the opening starting group.

Oklahoma City went 64-18 in the regular season and returns Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds last season. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points and 11.5 rebounds while winning Defensive Player of the Year. Tuesday's game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. SportsLine forecasts a 111-108 Spurs victory. Fanatics Markets has a Spurs win at $0.54 per contract and a Thunder win at $0.47. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

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Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu and listed below.

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Contact Fanatics

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

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