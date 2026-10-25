The latest Fanatics Markets promo code gives eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Sunday's featured NFL matchups continue with Raiders vs. Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET, followed by Chiefs vs. Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) remains sidelined and is inactive for tonight's matchup. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 25, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists the Vikings at 72% to win, compared with 29% for the Colts. The Rams carry a 61% probability against the Raiders, who check in at 40%. The Seahawks are listed at 59% against the Chiefs' 42%. SportsLine forecasts a 30-20 Vikings victory and a 27-25 Rams win. Its Sunday night projection calls for a 24-22 Seahawks victory. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Raiders vs. Rams prediction

Three losses have erased Las Vegas' 3-0 start, although last week's 33-30 defeat to Buffalo offered a reminder that Kirk Cousins can still move the football. Cousins threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tre Tucker. His 44-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter brought the Raiders within three. The trouble has been their ground game. Rookie Ashton Jeanty gained just 22 yards on 10 carries, and Las Vegas ranks 30th in rushing offense at 79.2 yards per game.

The Rams rank second in passing offense, with Matthew Stafford leading the league at 1,794 yards through six games. But receiver Davante Adams is on injured reserve, and Puka Nacua is questionable with a calf injury. Sean McVay's defense also has several absences heading into Sunday. Fanatics Markets gives the Rams a 61% chance to win, compared with 40% for the Raiders. SportsLine forecasts a 27-25 Rams victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs prediction

Few opponents have found a way to strike deep against Seattle. The Seahawks have allowed only eight completions of at least 20 yards, the fewest in the league, while opponents have produced explosive plays on just 7.2% of snaps. Those marks will get tested by Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City averages 8.3 yards per pass attempt and has six completions of at least 40 yards. Its offense leads the NFL at 414 yards per game.

Seattle's run defense has kept individual rushers below 100 yards for 35 straight games, including the playoffs. Kenneth Walker III leads the NFL with 665 rushing yards, making his return to Seattle an important test of the Seahawks' run defense. The Seahawks still need Sam Darnold to generate enough offense after two straight losses, though Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 12 passes for 134 yards against Denver. Fanatics Markets lists Seattle at 59% to win, against 42% for Kansas City. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Seahawks victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

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