The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives eligible new users the opportunity to earn up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. No promotional code is required. Wednesday's NBA schedule features the Toronto Raptors hosting the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans welcoming the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 21, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Toronto a 78% chance to defeat Chicago, compared with 23% for the Bulls. Indiana checks in at 59% against New Orleans at 42%. Los Angeles carries a 67% chance against Golden State, which is listed at 34%. SportsLine also expects all three home teams to win Wednesday.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Raptors-Bulls predictions

Kawhi Leonard's return gives Toronto a familiar centerpiece for opening night. He averaged a career-high 27.9 points last season before the Raptors acquired him from the Clippers in September. Scottie Barnes brings a different kind of production: 114 steals and 116 blocks in 2025-26, earning All-Defensive Second Team honors. Toronto went 46-36 and has Immanuel Quickley running the offense alongside RJ Barrett. The Raptors beat Chicago in all three meetings last season, including a 139-109 result in March.

Chicago's new coach, Tiago Splitter, takes over a team that finished 31-51. Fourth overall selection Caleb Wilson joins Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis in a young rotation, while veteran Norman Powell adds outside scoring. New center Nic Claxton is unavailable because of a hamstring injury, giving the visitors an adjustment against Toronto's frontcourt. The Bulls have missed the playoffs four straight seasons, and Wednesday offers the first look at this revamped group in the opener. SportsLine forecasts a 122-109 Raptors victory. Fanatics Markets shows Toronto at 78% to win, compared with 23% for Chicago. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Pelicans-Pacers predictions

Bennedict Mathurin's first game with New Orleans comes against his former team. The Pelicans added the guard after a 26-56 season and will need more from a young group led by Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Zion Williamson still drives their offense toward the basket. New Orleans took a league-high 58% of its shots in the paint last season, although its 55.4% shooting there ranked second from the bottom. Trey Murphy III supplies an outside option, and Dejounte Murray gives the team another ballhandler.

Indiana has a different outlook with Tyrese Haliburton back after an Achilles injury sidelined him for all of last season. He scored 48 points across three preseason appearances, shooting 19 of 36 and eight of 15 from deep. Pascal Siakam returns, and center Ivica Zubac has a larger role after arriving in February. The Pacers went 19-63 without Haliburton, so Wednesday offers an early test of how quickly their offense can recover. SportsLine has Indiana winning 123-118. Fanatics Markets gives the Pacers a 59% chance and New Orleans 42%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Lakers-Warriors predictions

Golden State already has two victories over Los Angeles this month—in the preseason. The Warriors won by 26 points at Chase Center on Oct. 6 and rallied from a 20-point deficit to win by 12 in Las Vegas a week later. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg made an immediate impression in preseason, averaging 15.6 points while shooting 56.9% from the field. Golden State went 4-2 in preseason, and those meetings gave Steve Kerr a chance to test his younger rotation against a familiar opponent.

The Lakers went 2-3 during exhibition play, with both wins coming against Sacramento. Luka Doncic scored at least 20 in those two victories and averaged 19.7 points across three preseason outings. Offseason addition Collin Sexton is questionable for Wednesday after missing preseason action, leaving JJ Redick with another backcourt decision. The Lakers advanced past Houston in last season's playoffs before Oklahoma City eliminated them in the second round. Wednesday brings a fresh meeting. SportsLine forecasts a 117-107 Los Angeles victory. Fanatics Markets lists the Lakers at 67% and Golden State at 34%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash with daily trade matches over your first 14 days at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

Fanatics Markets Responsible Trading Self-Service Tools

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Concerned about your trading? Get specialized support from Birches Health nationwide. Visit bircheshealth.com/fanatics-markets, call (833) 483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

For those interested in additional Responsible Trading tools, you can find them in the account settings menu and listed below.

Self-Service Tools:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Fanatics

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.