The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer gives eligible new users the opportunity to earn up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over their first 14 days. Saturday's college football schedule includes Michigan vs. Indiana at noon ET, UCLA vs. Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Utah-Houston at 10:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated October 24, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Indiana a 73% chance to defeat Michigan, compared with 28% for the Wolverines. UCLA checks in at 86% against Michigan State, while Utah carries a 70% probability against Houston. SportsLine forecasts victories for Indiana (26-17), UCLA (28-16) and Utah (32-23). Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Michigan vs. Indiana prediction

Tommy Carr is set to make his first collegiate start Saturday after replacing Bryce Underwood in Michigan's 21-18 comeback victory over Penn State. Carr completed five of seven passes for 47 yards last week, although his legs made the bigger impression. Underwood had thrown five interceptions over his previous 10 quarters. The Wolverines have won four games, but their quarterback decision adds an unfamiliar element to Indiana's preparation.

The Hoosiers just lost 19-15 to Ohio State, their first defeat of the season. Josh Hoover has thrown 18 touchdowns without an interception, and Charlie Becker caught nine passes for 165 yards against the Buckeyes. Indiana has also avoided losing the turnover battle in 31 consecutive games dating to 2024. Michigan's defense should test that streak, particularly if the offense gives Carr another opportunity. Fanatics Markets lists Indiana at 73% to win, compared with 28% for Michigan. SportsLine forecasts a 26-17 Hoosiers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

UCLA vs. Michigan State prediction

Michigan State came within two seconds of forcing overtime against Northwestern. A blocked 33-yard field goal handed the Wildcats one last possession, and their 34-yard kick produced a 24-21 Spartans loss. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, with Chrishon McCray turning one catch into a 53-yard score. The Spartans have dropped five straight, though their last two defeats came by a combined four points.

UCLA is 6-0 despite losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a knee injury. Ty Dieffenbach completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards in the Bruins' 17-7 victory over Wisconsin. Wayne Knight has scored a rushing touchdown in all six games this season, totaling 11 on the ground, although Wisconsin held him to 23 rushing yards. The UCLA defense allows 16.2 points per game, compared with Michigan State's 21.3-point scoring average. Fanatics Markets gives the Bruins an 86% chance to win, against 15% for the Spartans. SportsLine forecasts a 28-16 UCLA victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Utah vs. Houston prediction

Saturday's Big 12 matchup puts two of the nation's better rushing defenses in the same stadium. Utah allows 88.7 yards on the ground per game, and Houston permits only 82.6. Both offenses average about 220 rushing yards themselves. Wayshawn Parker has 597 yards and seven touchdowns for the Utes, while Houston's backfield duo of Makhi Hughes and Re'Shaun Sanford II has combined for 904 yards through seven games.

The Cougars have another option through the air. Conner Weigman threw five touchdowns and a career-high 343 yards against Oklahoma State, while Patrick Overmyer has seven receiving scores this season. Utah counters with Devon Dampier, who's completed 68.6% of his passes with 15 touchdowns. The Utes are 6-0 and allow 14.8 points per game; Houston is 6-1. Fanatics Markets lists Utah at 70% to win, with Houston at 31%. SportsLine forecasts a 32-23 Utes victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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