The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offer advertises up to $150 in FanCash for eligible new users through increasing daily trade matches during their first 14 days. The Packers host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams lost Sunday. The Packers are 4-3 after dropping a three-point squeaker, while the Panthers arrive at 3-3 following a 30-point defeat. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Thursday's featured Fanatics Markets selections include the Packers winning by four or more points, Matthew Golden finishing with fewer than 4.5 receptions and Bryce Young recording fewer than 9.5 rushing yards. The Packers' four-point victory market shows 51% Yes, while Golden's receiving selection is listed at 49% No and Young's rushing total at 51% No. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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Packers-Panthers picks and predictions at Fanatics Markets

Packers-Panthers: Packers to win by 4+ points (51% Yes)

Packers to win by 4+ points (51% Yes) Matthew Golden: Fewer than 4.5 receptions (49% No)

Fewer than 4.5 receptions (49% No) Bryce Young: Fewer than 9.5 rushing yards (51% No)

Packers to win by 4+ points (51% Yes)

Two home games have given the Packers a different profile than Sunday's finish in Detroit. They handled Chicago 31-7 on October 11 and beat Dallas 23-13 a week later, allowing just 20 points across those afternoons. Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions ended a three-game winning streak. Their defense has allowed no more than 20 points in each of those four games.

Carolina arrives after a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay, when the Buccaneers piled up 258 rushing yards. That followed a 25-14 Panthers victory at Philadelphia, so the past two Sundays haven't looked much alike. Josh Jacobs returned to the Packers lineup against Detroit and ran 11 times for 36 yards. His presence gives the offense another option against a defense that struggled against the run. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers win. Fanatics Markets lists a Packers victory by four or more at 51% Yes and 50% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Matthew Golden fewer than receptions (49% No)

Golden has reached at least five receptions in five of Green Bay's seven games. Four catches against the Jets and three against Tampa Bay are his only finishes below the new line. His five-catch outing against Atlanta would count on the opposite side. More recently, he's caught six passes in three consecutive games, though the yardage fell from 123 against Chicago to 39 in Sunday's loss at Detroit.

Jordan Love targeted Golden 12 times against the Lions, one fewer than against Dallas. That workload gives some perspective. Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft continue to draw targets, and Josh Jacobs added five receptions in his season debut Sunday. Golden has 36 receptions on 69 targets for the season. SportsLine forecasts 3.8 receptions Thursday. Fanatics Markets lists No on five or more catches at 49%, compared with 61% for Yes. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

Bryce Young fewer than 9.5 rushing yards (51% No)

Young's most productive rushing game came all the way back in the opener against Chicago. He gained 10 yards on two carries that afternoon, including a touchdown. Since that opener, Young has gained fewer than 10 rushing yards in every appearance. He recorded six yards against Atlanta and went without a rushing attempt at Cleveland. His next three outings produced three, six and nine yards.

Young has rushed 10 times for 34 yards through six games. The week before Tampa Bay, he tried three runs against Philadelphia and gained six yards. Carolina has relied far more on his arm, with 228 passing attempts and 1,712 passing yards through six appearances. That passing workload hasn't translated into many rushing attempts, even as the offense has faced difficult defensive fronts. SportsLine forecasts 8.6 rushing yards for Young. Fanatics Markets prices No on 10 or more rushing yards at 51%, with Yes at 52%. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash:

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