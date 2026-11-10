The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over 14 days. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features Bowling Green hosting Kent State and Akron welcoming Western Michigan at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Ohio) hosts Ohio an hour later. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 10, 2026

Fanatics Markets lists Bowling Green at 66% Yes to defeat Kent State, which is at 35% Yes. Western Michigan is at 86% Yes against Akron's 15% Yes. Ohio has a narrower advantage at 52% Yes, compared with 49% Yes for Miami (OH). Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Bowling Green vs. Kent State prediction

Kent State has scored 10 or fewer points in six of its eight FBS games, and turnovers keep interrupting drives. Dru DeShields has thrown for 1,629 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Golden Flashes average 99.2 rushing yards, which is curious considering Bowling Green allows a MAC-worst 212 yards per game on the ground. Eddie George's Falcons haven't scored much either, averaging 17.8 points.

Jay Kastantin has passed for 1,567 yards for Bowling Green, while Myles Bradley has nine sacks. Last year's meeting ended in a 24-21 Kent State win, so the Falcons have a recent score to settle. Fanatics Markets lists Bowling Green at 66% Yes and 35% No to win, compared with 35% Yes and 67% No for Kent State. The Falcons -5.5 is 50% Yes and 52% No. SportsLine puts the score at 28-20 in Bowling Green's favor. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Akron vs. Western Michigan prediction

Akron gives up 182.9 rushing yards per game, and Western Michigan has the personnel to test that weakness. Jalen Buckley has 711 yards and eight touchdowns, while Cole Cabana ripped off an 82-yard scoring run against Bowling Green. Broc Lowry has also thrown 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. The Broncos are 6-3 and have won three straight meetings with the Zips.

SportsLine's model calls for a 37-18 Western Michigan victory, totaling 55 points. Jordan Gant gives Akron its own rushing threat, having topped 100 yards in four of five MAC games. Freshman Cibastian Broughton completed 22 of 34 passes for 232 yards against Ohio, but Akron is 1-8 and winless in conference play. Fanatics Markets lists Western Michigan at 86% Yes and 16% No to win, versus Akron at 15% Yes and 86% No. The Broncos -14.5 is 52% Yes and 49% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Miami (OH) vs. Ohio prediction

Ohio has won six straight and is 5-0 in MAC play, leaning on an offense that averages 188.9 rushing yards per game. Nick Poulos threw for 197 yards in last week's 28-20 defeat of Akron, and Duncan Brune added 111 on the ground. Miami (OH) won't make that easy: the RedHawks allow just 97.6 rushing yards per game. Their passing defense, however, has given up 279.7 per contest.

Chuck Martin's team is recovering from a 34-31 overtime loss to Buffalo after building a 31-16 lead. Caleb Heavner has passed for 769 yards and four touchdowns since injuries forced a quarterback change. SportsLine foresees a 26-24 Bobcats victory. Fanatics Markets lists Ohio at 52% Yes and 50% No to win, compared with Miami at 49% Yes and 52% No. Ohio -1.5 carries 49% Yes and 52% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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