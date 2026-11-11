The latest Fanatics Markets promo offers eligible new users up to $150 in FanCash through increasing daily trade matches over 14 days. Wednesday's NBA schedule features the Knicks hosting the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET, and the Rockets welcoming the Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Increasing Daily Trade Match up to $150 in FanCash (14-day matching window) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT + US territories Last Updated November 11, 2026

Both home teams carry higher Yes percentages on Fanatics Markets entering Wednesday. SportsLine's computer model also favors the Knicks and Rockets, with the two games offering different questions about defense and offensive depth. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make qualifying real-money trades during your first 14 days to receive daily trade matches, with up to $150 in FanCash available across the promotional period.

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers prediction

Saturday's 109-97 win over Cleveland showed what New York can do with Jalen Brunson running the offense. Brunson scored 31 points and handed out nine assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 29 points and 13 rebounds. Four days later, the Knicks welcome the Cavaliers back to Madison Square Garden. They're riding a four-game winning streak after Tuesday's 117-85 victory over Milwaukee. Brunson scored 23 in that one. Towns added 21 points and 16 rebounds, and OG Anunoby connected on five 3-pointers. New York has won six of seven since opening 0-3.

Cleveland has its own backcourt stars, but Monday didn't go well for either one. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden scored 11 points apiece in a 124-112 loss to Charlotte, which hit 23 shots from beyond the arc. Mitchell had poured in 37 against New York on Saturday. Meleek Thomas led the Cavaliers with 18 points Monday, while Evan Mobley finished with nine. Coach Kenny Atkinson's team has lost two straight and enters at 5-6. Fanatics Markets lists New York at 64% Yes and 37% No, compared with Cleveland at 38% Yes and 63% No. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Rockets vs. Warriors prediction

Houston got near-triple-doubles from Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun on Monday. Durant scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Sengun finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 110-100 victory over Denver. The Rockets snapped a two-game skid and are 8-3 entering Wednesday. Sengun averages 21.3 points and 7.8 assists, giving coach Ime Udoka another playmaker alongside Durant. Houston's frontcourt depth is a concern, though. Steven Adams and Clint Capela are out, leaving the Rockets without two of their regular centers against Golden State's fast-moving offense.

The Warriors have won eight straight, most recently a 138-87 rout of New Orleans. Stephen Curry scored 25 points in just over 20 minutes, and Brandin Podziemski matched his scoring total. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg chipped in 23 points and seven rebounds. Curry averages 30.6 points while shooting 45.7% from 3-point distance. Golden State leads the NBA with 16.5 made 3-pointers per game, though Jimmy Butler III and Gary Payton II are sidelined. Fanatics Markets lists Houston at 70% Yes and 31% No, compared with Golden State at 31% Yes and 70% No. SportsLine has the Rockets winning 115-108. Click here to get up to $150 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Responsible Trading

Fanatics Markets offer responsible trading tools focused on risk management. Fanatics is committed to helping customers stay safe and in control. Here are the tools that Fanatics Markets offers customers.

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