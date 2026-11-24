The latest Fanatics Markets promo code offers new users up to $100 in FanCash. Western Michigan (8-3) hosts Miami (Ohio) (7-4), while Eastern Michigan (4-7) welcomes Kent State (3-8) on Tuesday in college football. Both games begin at 7 p.m. ET. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Fanatics Markets Promo Code Just click here Welcome Offer Daily Trade Match up to $10 in FanCash per day for 10 days (maximum $100 in FanCash) Promo Eligibility New users 21+ and physically located in AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, ME, MN, MS, NE, NH, NM, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX + US territories Last Updated November 24, 2026

Fanatics Markets gives Western Michigan a 70% chance to win, compared with 31% for Miami (Ohio). Eastern Michigan carries a 67% chance against Kent State, which stands at 34%. Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio) are competing for a place in the MAC championship game, while Eastern Michigan and Kent State are trying to finish their seasons with a victory. Check out our Fanatics Markets promo code review for full details.

How to claim the Fanatics Markets promo

Be 21+ and legally eligible to use Fanatics Markets in your location. Tap the GET REWARD button and navigate to Fanatics Markets. Register for an account and complete the requested identity verification information and CFTC questionnaire. Tap the Deposit button, choose a deposit method and follow the prompts. Make a real-money trade each day to receive a match of up to $10 in FanCash on your first daily cash trade for 10 days, with a maximum of $100 in FanCash available

Claim your Fanatics Markets promo here:

Western Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) predictions

The last time these teams met, Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 23-13 in the 2025 MAC championship game. Another postseason opportunity hangs over Tuesday's rematch. Western Michigan enters at 8-3 and 6-1 in conference play after a 34-27 win against Eastern Michigan. Jalen Buckley ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns, opening the game with a 72-yard score. Cole Cabana added a rushing touchdown, his third straight game reaching the end zone. Western Michigan has won three consecutive games.

Miami (Ohio) has played through a string of quarterback injuries. Thomas Gotkowski and David McComb are out for the season, while Caleb Heavner's availability has been uncertain. Freshman Drew Bellisari made his first start against Kent State, completing seven of 12 passes for 124 yards in a 20-3 victory. He also ran for 47 yards, including a touchdown. Miami's defense is a tougher assignment than those passing numbers might suggest: it allows about 95 rushing yards per game, with Grant Lyons collecting seven sacks this season.

Miami (Ohio) needs a win and help elsewhere to reach the MAC championship game. Western Michigan can lean on Buckley, but its linebackers have contributed five interceptions as well. Lance Taylor is chasing a second straight nine-win season after coaching Western Michigan to at least eight victories in consecutive years. Fanatics Markets lists Western Michigan at 70% to win, compared with 31% for Miami (Ohio). SportsLine's model favors Western Michigan 32-15 and has the hosts winning by at least seven points in 73% of simulations. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State predictions

Eastern Michigan nearly erased a 24-point halftime deficit against Western Michigan last Tuesday, but its comeback stopped at 34-27. Amareon Blue provided the spark with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. That was Eastern Michigan's first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. Eastern Michigan has lost four straight, though the running game offers a route to a better finish in its home finale. Blue has 607 yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Kent State's most recent outing went badly. Miami (Ohio) held the offense to three points, and Kent State dropped to 3-8. Quarterback Dru DeShields has thrown for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding six rushing scores. Wayne Harris leads the MAC with 863 receiving yards and has caught seven touchdown passes. Eastern Michigan allows 222.8 passing yards per game, leaving an opening for Kent State to attack downfield. On the other side, Kent State has recorded 26 sacks, with Jaihien Roy accounting for six.

Eastern Michigan also has a receiving option in Joshua Long, whose 49 catches set the program's modern-era single-season record for a tight end. His involvement could help an offense that's converted only 18.4% of third downs during its current four-game skid. Fanatics Markets shows Eastern Michigan at 67% to win, compared with 34% for Kent State. SportsLine's model has a 31-16 Eastern Michigan victory and gives Eastern Michigan a 72% chance to win by at least six points. Click here to get up to $100 in FanCash at Fanatics Markets:

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