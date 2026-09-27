The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code lets new users earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. This offer can be used on Sunday's NFL slate, which includes matchups like Buccaneers vs. Vikings, Saints vs. Raiders, Cowboys vs. Ravens, and Broncos vs. Rams. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is listed as doubtful against Denver. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings predictions

"Tampa Bay loves to blitz, with the 3rd-highest blitz% at 40.3%. Kyler Murray cleared this rushing number in all 5 games he played last year and had 9 yards on 2 carries in his first game on one drive before getting hurt," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said while recommending Kyler Murray to rush for 20 yards or more. "Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson went for 20 and 22 rush yards against the Bucs in first two games."

The SportsLine Projection Model also predicts that more than 42.5 combined points will be scored in 56% of simulations. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Saints vs. Raiders predictions

"Ashton Jeanty didn't have a strong rushing performance this past Sunday. Not even close to his Week 1 performance, in which he rushed for 102 yards and 4.4 yards per carry. I think he's in a great bounce-back spot this week against the Saints," SportsLine NFL expert Megan Shoup said while recommending Ashton Jeanty to rush for more than 68.5 yards. "The Saints have given up 4.8 yards per carry in the first two weeks. Yes, that was against Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry. But Jeanty is in the same class as those running backs. He has 44 carries the first two weeks, and I expec the Raiders to keep feeding him in this matchup."

The SportsLine Projection Model also has the Saints winning 27-19 on average. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Broncos vs. Rams predictions

"Denver snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last week rattling off 17 straight points against the Jags at home for yet another Bo Nix comeback victory. How did they do that? Their defense bent but never broke and this week get to face a Rams team without it's most dynamic weapon," SportsLine NFL expert Todd Fuhrman while predicting that fewer than 44.5 combined points will be scored in this matchup. "On the other side we saw the impact Aaron Donald can have on the interior and while the scoreline was a bit flattering once Dart left the game I really believe Chris Shula is figuring out his personnel. Defense rules in Denver Sunday night."

The SportsLine Projection Model concurs with Fuhrman, predicting that the Rams and Broncos combine to score 42 points on average. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

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