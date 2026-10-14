The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Wednesday starts with Missouri State hosting Kennesaw State at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Dodgers host the Brewers in NLCS Game 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Thursday night shifts to the NFL, with the Broncos hosting the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Los Angeles at 1.61x to win, compared with Milwaukee at 2.56x. Missouri State checks in at 2.38x against Kennesaw State at 1.69x. Denver is at 2.27x, with Seattle at 1.75x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions

Blake Snell gets a high-leverage assignment as Los Angeles tries to keep Milwaukee from taking complete control of the NLCS. Snell's first postseason start lasted only 3 2/3 innings, but he allowed one run despite issuing five walks. He's also been excellent at Dodger Stadium this year, posting a 2.19 ERA across five starts there. The Dodgers have beaten Wednesday's opposing starter, Robert Gasser, twice during the 2026 season.

Milwaukee has another advantage working in its favor: the Brewers won the regular-season series 4-3 before taking Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS. Gasser worked four innings in his first postseason appearance and allowed one run, giving him a 2.25 ERA entering Wednesday. The larger question is whether Los Angeles can finally turn its home field into a reset point. SportsLine has Milwaukee edging Los Angeles 3.9-3.8, but FanDuel Predicts lists the Dodgers at 1.61x to win, compared with 2.56x for the Brewers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Missouri State vs. Kennesaw State predictions

Missouri State gets a needed home date after a stretch that included a 34-13 loss at Western Kentucky. The Bears still produced 340 yards in that game. Skyler Locklear ran for 76 yards before Henry Belin IV took over at quarterback and threw for 115, including a 36-yard touchdown to Isaiah Myers. Linebacker Jared Lloyd has been the steadier piece on the other side, coming off a career-high 15 tackles and averaging 12.0 per game.

Kennesaw State has been living in close finishes. The Owls lost 17-14 at Arkansas State, then fell 27-26 to Jacksonville State after leading 23-14 late in the third quarter. Rickie Collins threw for 293 yards in that one and added 61 on the ground, while Brayden Munroe finished with 159 receiving yards. SportsLine has Kennesaw State winning 32-30. FanDuel Predicts lists the Owls at 1.69x to win, compared with 2.38x for Missouri State. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

Denver gets the short week at home after rallying past the Chargers 23-17 with 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Bo Nix threw for 123 yards and found Courtland Sutton for the tying touchdown, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and a score. The Broncos defense handled the finish with two fourth-quarter takeaways and five sacks. Denver is 3-2 and has won both of its home games.

Seattle also enters at 3-2 after a 32-29 home loss to San Francisco that featured four turnovers. Sam Darnold threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, then took five sacks. The quick Thursday trip to Denver puts more attention on protection after that rough afternoon. SportsLine has Seattle winning 21-19, leaving very little between the teams. FanDuel Predicts lists the Seahawks at 1.75x to win, compared with 2.27x for the Broncos. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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