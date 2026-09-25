The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code lets new users earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. Indiana hosts Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET on Friday before the Athletics welcome the Astros at 9:40 p.m. ET. California then hosts Clemson at 10:30 p.m. ET in the final college football game of the night. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts currently lists Indiana at 1.07x against Northwestern, with the Wildcats at 12.5x. The Athletics check in at 2.56x against Houston, while the Astros are at 1.58x. California is listed at 2.08x against Clemson, with the Tigers at 1.92x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Indiana vs. Northwestern predictions

Indiana has spent September looking every bit like the reigning national champion. The Hoosiers are 3-0 and have posted consecutive shutouts, including a 38-0 win over Western Kentucky last weekend. Josh Hoover has thrown for 649 yards through three games.

Turbo Richard gives the offense another problem for opponents after rushing for 149 yards against Western Kentucky, pushing his season total to 315. Indiana's defense has also forced a turnover in 12 straight games dating to last season.

Northwestern brings some momentum of its own. Aidan Chiles completed 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards against Colorado and accounted for five touchdowns in a 41-7 win. That pushed the Wildcats to 2-0 heading into their first road game.

SportsLine sees a much steeper assignment in Bloomington, calling for a 33-15 Indiana victory. FanDuel Predicts lists the Hoosiers at 1.07x, with Northwestern at 12.5x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Athletics vs. Astros predictions

Houston reaches the final weekend of the regular season at 79-80, so there isn't much room left for a slow night. With the wild card no longer available, a sweep of the Athletics would guarantee the Astros the division title. They've hit 218 home runs and scored 707 runs this season. That's been enough offense to keep them in the postseason picture into late September, even with a difficult recent stretch. The Athletics enter at 63-96 and have scored 691 runs, giving this matchup a little more offensive potential than those records might suggest.

Jacob Lopez is lined up for the Athletics after going 6-5 with a 5.68 ERA across 117.1 innings. He's struck out 108 batters but has also allowed 22 home runs, which gives Houston opportunities if it can get traffic on the bases. SportsLine has the Astros escaping with a 4.7-4.5 victory. FanDuel Predicts lists Houston at 1.58x, while the Athletics check in at 2.56x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

California vs. Clemson predictions

California gets a much different test after rolling up 626 yards in a 49-7 win over Wagner. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 27 of 33 passes for a career-high 413 yards with three touchdowns in that one. The Golden Bears have now won two straight after dropping their opener, and they're 1-0 in ACC play. Friday also gives them the home field for Clemson's first conference trip to the West Coast.

Clemson arrives 2-1 after digging out of a 14-point hole against North Carolina. Tait Reynolds threw for 215 yards in his first career start, while Gideon Davidson ran for 105 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 comeback. Both teams enter 1-0 in conference play, which gives the late kickoff some extra weight. SportsLine has Clemson leaving Berkeley with a 25-20 victory. FanDuel Predicts lists California at 2.08x, with Clemson at 1.92x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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