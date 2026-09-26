The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code lets new users earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. This offer can be used on Saturday's college football slate, which includes a pair of ranked vs. ranked conference games in Oregon at USC and Texas A&M at LSU, both of which start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Oregon vs. USC predictions

The Trojans host the Ducks in a battle of Big Ten rivals that were former rivals in the Pac-12. The Ducks entered the year No. 2 in the country but are 2-1 after falling to Oklahoma State in Week 2. The Trojans are a perfect 4-0 on the year, but they've allowed 30+ points each of the last two weeks. Oregon's defense struggled during Weeks 1 and 2.

The two quarterbacks are seen as two of the top signal-callers in the country. Oregon's Dante Moore has thrown for 849 yards and nine touchdowns and hasn't thrown an interception. USC's Jayden Maiava has 1,173 yards and 12 passing scores to one pick.

The SportsLine Projection Model sees USC pulling off the win at home and moving to 5-0 with a final score projection of 31-27 in the Trojans' favor. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Texas A&M vs. LSU predictions

The Tigers have been under the spotlight this season in Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin era, and they're coming off a tough loss at Ole Miss, Kiffin's former school. The Aggies are in a similat boat at 2-1 as they kicked off SEC play with a 31-21 loss at home to Kentucky, with 14 of the team's points not coming until the fourth quarter.

Each quarterback is talented but has had struggles this year. LSU's Sam Leavitt has three passing scores and five interceptions, but has scored six times on the ground. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed has six passing scores, three interceptions and a rushing touchdown, but he's completing under 60% of his passes.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Tigers registering a 28-26 win on Saturday. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

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