The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Saturday's featured college football slate includes Oklahoma vs. Texas at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama hosts Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET before Purdue welcomes Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists Alabama at 1.85x to win, compared with Georgia at 2.12x. Oklahoma checks in at 3.84x against Texas at 1.33x. Purdue is at 2.27x, with Minnesota at 1.78x.

Alabama vs. Georgia predictions

Tuscaloosa gets a matchup of unbeaten SEC teams after both handled business last week. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14 behind Gunner Stockton, who completed 25 of 32 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs totaled 471 yards and are allowing only 13.4 points per game through five games this season, giving them another path if Saturday turns into the lower-scoring game SportsLine expects.

Alabama answered with a 56-23 road win over Mississippi State to move to 5-0. Keelon Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing, then added a rushing score. The Crimson Tide defense forced four turnovers and recorded five sacks, turning those takeaways into 21 points. SportsLine has Georgia winning 23-22, so there isn't much room between these teams. FanDuel Predicts lists Alabama at 1.85x to win, compared with 2.12x for Georgia. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Oklahoma vs. Texas predictions

The Red River Rivalry arrives with Texas unbeaten and Oklahoma trying to reset after a rough trip to Athens. The Sooners fell 41-13 at Georgia in their last game, with John Mateer throwing for 231 yards. Oklahoma is 2-2, and Saturday's neutral-site setting at the Cotton Bowl gives it a chance to change the direction of its season against the nation's top-ranked team.

Texas enters 4-0 after winning 20-17 at Tennessee before its bye. Arch Manning threw for 201 yards in Knoxville and has 862 passing yards with seven touchdowns this season. The Longhorns defense piled up 10 sacks and held Tennessee to 221 total yards. Texas has also won the last two meetings with Oklahoma by a combined 57-9. SportsLine calls for a 25-17 Texas victory. FanDuel Predicts lists Oklahoma at 3.84x to win, compared with 1.33x for Texas. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Purdue vs. Minnesota predictions

Purdue comes home with some momentum after earning a 24-17 road win over Illinois. Ryan Browne completed 18 of 27 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, while the Boilermakers scored on all four trips inside the red zone. Browne has 1,390 passing yards and only one interception through five games. The victory moved Purdue to 2-3 and gave Barry Odom's team its first Big Ten win of the season.

Minnesota has a different kind of confidence after beating No. 24 Michigan 20-14. Drake Lindsey threw the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Gophers defense held Michigan to 180 total yards. Lindsey has 1,087 passing yards with eight touchdowns through five games, while Minnesota is 4-1 and 2-0 in Big Ten play. SportsLine sees another tight one, with Minnesota winning 26-23. FanDuel Predicts lists Purdue at 2.27x to win, compared with 1.78x for Minnesota. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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