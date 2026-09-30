The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Wednesday brings four MLB Wild Card Game 2 matchups, including the Astros hosting the White Sox at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the Padres welcoming the Cubs at 10 p.m. ET. The Browns then host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Houston at 1.69x to win against Chicago, which is trading at 2.38x. San Diego is at 1.75x against the Cubs, who are trading at 2.27x. Cleveland checks in at 2.32x against Pittsburgh, which is trading at 1.72x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Astros vs. White Sox predictions (AL Wild Card, Game 2)

Chicago already has Houston staring at elimination after taking Game 1, 6-3. Colson Montgomery homered in his first postseason game, while Munetaka Murakami picked up his first playoff hit after a 35-homer rookie season. The White Sox also got the sort of steady work they needed from a bullpen-heavy pitching plan. That leaves the Astros trying to answer at home before this best-of-three series slips away.

Hunter Brown is the obvious place to start. He went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Chicago during the regular season, allowing only two earned runs over 13 innings with 14 strikeouts. Sean Burke is lined up for the White Sox after finishing 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA. Houston still has Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña to lean on, with Jose Altuve bringing another veteran presence. SportsLine has Chicago winning 4.2-4.1, while FanDuel Predicts lists Houston at 1.69x and the White Sox at 2.38x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Padres vs. Cubs predictions (NL Wild Card, Game 2)

San Diego wasted no time changing the feel of this series. Fernando Tatis Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw in Game 1, and Manny Machado went deep later as the Padres rolled to an 8-0 win. Xander Bogaerts also homered, while Michael King delivered seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Chicago now has to turn around quickly after managing only three hits in the opener.

Kevin Gausman gets that assignment for the Cubs. He finished 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA and brings experience from 14 previous postseason games. San Diego counters with Nick Pivetta, who finished 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA after returning from a lengthy elbow injury. He posted a 1.45 ERA across four September starts. The Padres also preserved nearly their entire bullpen in Game 1. SportsLine has San Diego winning 4.3-4.2. FanDuel Predicts lists the Padres at 1.75x to win, compared with 2.27x for Chicago. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Browns vs. Steelers predictions (Week 4 TNF)

Cleveland gets Pittsburgh at home Thursday with both AFC North teams sitting at 2-1. The Browns have won two straight, and Deshaun Watson delivered the late drive they needed against Carolina. Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-18 win, with both scores going to Harold Fannin Jr. The tight end finished with seven catches for 51 yards. Cleveland also ran for a season-high 132 yards, led by Quinshon Judkins with 70.

Pittsburgh arrives after Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Jaylen Warren was the engine, piling up 176 yards from scrimmage, including 127 on the ground. The Steelers have rebounded from their Week 2 loss to New England, while Cleveland's defense has started to create problems up front. SportsLine has Pittsburgh winning 21-16. FanDuel Predicts lists the Steelers at 1.72x to win, with Cleveland at 2.32x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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