The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. The Eagles will visit the Bears on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Case Keenum expected to start for the Bears. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts currently lists Philadelphia at 1.51x to win against Chicago, which checks in at 2.85x. New York is at 1.66x against Boston at 2.43x. Pittsburgh is listed at 1.72x against Cleveland, which sits at 2.32x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Bears vs. Eagles predictions (Week 3 MNF)

The Eagles get the first look at Chicago's emergency quarterback setup Monday night. Case Keenum is on tap to start with Caleb Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Tyson Bagent serves as the backup after clearing concussion protocol. Keenum hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since 2023, and this will be his first start since that December with Houston. Chicago managed only three points against Minnesota in Week 2, so Ben Johnson now has to find a workable offense with a 38-year-old quarterback stepping in cold.

Philadelphia enters 2-0 after Jalen Hurts threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 win at Tennessee. DeVonta Smith caught 10 passes for 117 yards and a score, giving the Eagles a clear aerial answer. Smith has 13 catches for 170 yards through two games. SportsLine has Philadelphia winning 22-19. FanDuel Predicts lists the Eagles at 1.51x to win, compared with 2.85x for Chicago. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions (AL Wild Card, Game 1)

Boston and New York jump straight into the postseason with Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday night. The Yankees earned the No. 4 seed and host the entire best-of-three matchup, while Boston enters as the No. 5 seed. New York won seven of the 13 regular-season meetings between the rivals, including four of six at Yankee Stadium. That gives the rematch a familiar backdrop after the Yankees also ended Boston's season in last year's Wild Card round.

New York has named Cam Schlittler its Game 1 starter, while Boston hasn't announced whether Sonny Gray or Payton Tolle will take the ball. Gray went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA, allowing 148 hits across 169 innings. Schlittler was even tougher for New York, finishing 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA and 239 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings. Schlittler also held opponents to a .185 average during that dominant regular season. SportsLine has the Yankees ahead 4.0-3.7. FanDuel Predicts lists New York at 1.66x to win, with Boston at 2.43x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Browns vs. Steelers predictions (Week 4 TNF)

Pittsburgh heads to Cleveland on a short week after Aaron Rodgers delivered his best game of the young season. Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 win over Cincinnati, while Jaylen Warren piled up 176 yards from scrimmage. Warren ran for 127 of those yards, and the Steelers finished the afternoon with 411 total yards. Pittsburgh is 2-1 after bouncing back from a rough Week 2 loss to New England.

Cleveland is also 2-1 after Deshaun Watson engineered another late rally. Watson threw two touchdown passes to Harold Fannin Jr. in a 21-18 win over Carolina, including the go-ahead score with 1:48 remaining. He finished with 144 passing yards and added 45 on the ground. Fannin led Cleveland with seven catches for 51 yards. SportsLine has Pittsburgh winning 21-16. FanDuel Predicts lists the Steelers at 1.72x to win, while Cleveland checks in at 2.32x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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