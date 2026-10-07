The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Wednesday's MLB playoff schedule has Atlanta hosting Los Angeles at 6 p.m. ET before New York welcomes Tampa Bay at 8 p.m. ET. Thursday night shifts to the NFL, with Dallas hosting Tampa Bay at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists Atlanta at 2.32x to win, compared with Los Angeles at 1.72x. New York checks in at 1.63x against Tampa Bay at 2.5x. Dallas is at 1.25x, with Tampa Bay at 4.76x.

Braves vs. Dodgers predictions

Atlanta is one loss from elimination after Los Angeles took Game 3, 3-1, behind a dominant outing from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers now lead the NLDS 2-1, but the Braves get another game at Truist Park with Tyler Mahle on the mound. Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA over his final nine regular-season starts and allowed one run over seven innings in his Wild Card Series start against Philadelphia.

Los Angeles counters with Tyler Glasnow, whose 11.92 strikeouts per nine innings ranked fourth among MLB starters with at least 70 innings. The Dodgers also got home runs from Freddie Freeman and Enrique Hernández on Tuesday, while Atlanta went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Braves did win five of six regular-season meetings, so this hasn't been a one-sided matchup all year. SportsLine lands on Los Angeles 4.6-3.9. FanDuel Predicts lists Atlanta at 2.32x to win, compared with 1.72x for the Dodgers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Rays predictions

A rough night in Tampa Bay put New York one loss from elimination. The Yankees committed four errors in a 5-2 Game 2 defeat, including three in the first inning, and now trail the ALDS 2-0. Ben Rice supplied both runs with solo homers, giving him seven hits in 15 postseason at-bats. New York will hand the ball to Max Fried, who allowed one run over six innings in his Wild Card Series start against Boston.

Tampa Bay will call on Nick Martinez after getting strong starting pitching in each of the first two games. Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA over 180 innings and went 7-3 with a 2.38 ERA in 16 road starts. He also held the Yankees to three runs over 12 innings at Yankee Stadium. The SportsLine score is New York 4.1-3.7. FanDuel Predicts lists the Yankees at 1.63x to win, compared with 2.5x for the Rays. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dallas' offense has scored at least 31 points in three straight games, including Sunday's 34-30 comeback win over Houston. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards, while CeeDee Lamb caught a career-high 17 passes for 189 yards and the winning touchdown. Javonte Williams added three rushing scores. The Cowboys are averaging 30.5 points through four weeks.

Tampa Bay is still looking for its first victory, but rookie Jalon Daniels gave the offense a different look in his first NFL start. Daniels threw for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, then added 55 yards on the ground. Baker Mayfield is still out with a dislocated right thumb, so Daniels will start again Thursday. Tampa Bay has lost all four games by seven points or fewer. SportsLine calls for Dallas to win 33-23. FanDuel Predicts lists the Cowboys at 1.25x to win, compared with 4.76x for the Buccaneers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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