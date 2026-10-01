The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Thursday brings a winner-take-all NL Wild Card Game 3, with the Braves hosting the Phillies at 8 p.m. ET. The Browns welcome the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Atlanta at 1.96x against Philadelphia at 2x. Cleveland checks in at 2.32x against Pittsburgh at 1.72x. Calgary is at 1.96x against Seattle at 2.04x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Braves vs. Phillies predictions (NL Wild Card, Game 3)

Atlanta gets one more shot at Philadelphia after a series that has already swung twice. The Braves took Game 1, 5-3, before the Phillies answered with a 4-3 win in 10 innings Wednesday. Alec Bohm supplied the deciding homer, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber went back-to-back in the eighth to erase a 3-1 deficit. Atlanta still had chances, leaving 11 runners on base after Tyler Mahle gave the club seven innings of one-run work.

Game 3 turns into an all-hands night. Philadelphia has Aaron Nola available and could also use Zack Wheeler on short rest, while Atlanta is expected to piece together its innings after leaning heavily on Mahle in Game 2. Matt Olson and Michael Harris II remain the key bats for the Braves, while Harper and Schwarber can change the game in one swing. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 4.2-4.0. FanDuel Predicts lists the Braves at 1.96x, with Philadelphia at 2x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Flames vs. Kraken predictions

Calgary opens the season at home with the same problem that followed it through last year: finding enough offense. The Flames averaged 2.54 goals per game in 2025-26, the lowest mark in the NHL, and Matt Coronato led the club with 45 points. Jonathan Huberdeau starts this season on injured reserve, so Mikael Backlund, Morgan Frost and a young Calgary forward group have to carry more of the early scoring load. Dustin Wolf gets another chance to rebound after a difficult second full season.

Seattle has its own scoring questions after averaging 2.73 goals per game last year. Jordan Eberle led the Kraken with 55 points, while Bobby McMann gave the offense a lift after arriving from Toronto late in the season. Matty Beniers and Shane Wright also enter another year with larger roles. SportsLine has Calgary winning 3.0-2.6. FanDuel Predicts lists the Flames at 1.96x, compared with 2.04x for Seattle. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Browns vs. Steelers predictions (Week 4 TNF)

Cleveland gets Pittsburgh at home Thursday with both AFC North teams sitting at 2-1. The Browns have won two straight, and Deshaun Watson delivered the late drive they needed against Carolina. Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-18 win, with both scores going to Harold Fannin Jr. The tight end finished with seven catches for 51 yards. Cleveland also ran for a season-high 132 yards, led by Quinshon Judkins with 70.

Pittsburgh arrives after Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Jaylen Warren was the engine, piling up 176 yards from scrimmage, including 127 on the ground. The Steelers have rebounded from their Week 2 loss to New England, while Cleveland's defense has started to create problems up front. SportsLine has Pittsburgh winning 21-16. FanDuel Predicts lists the Steelers at 1.72x to win, with Cleveland at 2.32x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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