The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Sunday's Week 5 schedule has Washington hosting New York at 1 p.m. ET. Seattle welcomes San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET before Atlanta hosts Baltimore on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Washington at 1.58x against New York at 2.63x. Seattle checks in at 1.66x, with San Francisco at 2.5x. Atlanta is at 1.61x against Baltimore at 2.56x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Commanders vs. Giants predictions

Washington's offense gets its best chance to settle down if Jayden Daniels returns as planned. Daniels has missed two games with a dislocated left elbow, and the Commanders fell to 1-3 after Sunday's 30-13 loss to Indianapolis. Marcus Mariota left that game with a knee injury, leaving Athan Kaliakmanis to complete 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

New York arrives at 3-1 after beating Arizona 36-24. Jameis Winston threw for 250 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Malik Nabers broke loose for 112 yards and a touchdown on six catches, giving Washington a tougher passing-game test than the Giants' record might suggest. SportsLine has the Commanders winning 25-22. FanDuel Predicts lists Washington at 1.58x, compared with 2.63x for New York. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

Seattle found a much-needed answer on the ground in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Chargers. Emanuel Wilson ran for 81 yards and scored twice, once rushing and once receiving, while Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes. The defense also forced four takeaways. The obvious correction point is discipline after the Seahawks were flagged 14 times for 150 yards, a franchise record for penalty yardage in one game.

San Francisco comes to Lumen Field at 4-0 after a 24-14 win over Denver. Brock Purdy threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including the 56-yard strike to George Kittle that put the game away. The 49ers also ran for 140 yards, giving Seattle a different problem than the Chargers presented a week earlier. SportsLine has the Seahawks winning 29-20. FanDuel Predicts lists Seattle at 1.66x, with San Francisco at 2.5x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Falcons vs. Ravens predictions

Atlanta's offense has flipped the early-season story in a hurry. The Falcons have won two straight after Monday night's 45-24 victory in New Orleans, and Bijan Robinson was the centerpiece with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He's up to 494 rushing yards through four games. Michael Penix Jr. added 223 passing yards with a touchdown, while Brian Robinson Jr. scored three times on the ground.

Baltimore is 3-1 after holding off Tennessee 24-18, but Lamar Jackson's ankle injury changes the entire preview. Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns before leaving late in the first half. Tyler Huntley went 8 of 9 for 63 yards in relief. SportsLine has the Falcons winning 26-25 with Jackson beset by the injury. FanDuel Predicts lists Atlanta at 1.61x, compared with 2.56x for Baltimore. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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