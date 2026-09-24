The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off when the Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

In MLB games today, FanDuel Predicts currently lists Boston at 1.78x to defeat Cleveland, while the Guardians check in at 2.17x. Los Angeles is listed at 1.61x against San Diego, with the Padres at 2.56x. Green Bay remains at 1.42x against Atlanta, with the Falcons at 3.22x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Red Sox vs. Guardians predictions

Cleveland's six-game winning streak finally ended Wednesday, but the larger picture hardly changed. The Guardians lost 1-0 at Fenway Park and still lead the White Sox by one game in the AL Central after Chicago also lost. Cleveland enters Thursday at 82-76 with Daniel Espino scheduled to start. The right-hander is 0-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 22 strikeouts. A Cleveland win Thursday would also even the season series with Boston at three games apiece.

Boston has already clinched a postseason spot and improved to 85-73 behind Wednesday's shutout. Ranger Suarez gets the finale with an 8-4 record and 3.27 ERA. SportsLine has Boston winning 4.6-4.0, while FanDuel Predicts lists the Red Sox at 1.78x and Cleveland at 2.17x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Dodgers vs. Padres predictions

San Diego made Wednesday night count. Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs as the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-1, improving to 88-70 and moving alone into the top NL Wild Card position. They're now one victory—or one Arizona loss—from securing a postseason berth. Nick Pivetta starts the finale with a 3-2 record and 3.30 ERA after allowing only three earned runs across 14 September innings.

The Dodgers already own the NL West, but Thursday still carries value for them. Los Angeles needs one win or an Atlanta loss to lock up at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Tyler Glasnow enters at 5-1 with a 3.46 ERA. SportsLine calls for a 4.6-4.1 Dodgers victory. FanDuel Predicts lists Los Angeles at 1.61x, while San Diego checks in at 2.56x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Packers vs. Falcons predictions

Atlanta's first two weeks created an obvious quarterback change. Michael Penix Jr. returns Thursday after the Falcons opened 0-2 and scored only 16 points, including three in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Green Bay has lived at both extremes through the air. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards in the opener against Minnesota, then managed only 145 in a 20-17 overtime win over the Jets. The Packers are 1-1 as they finally return to Lambeau Field for their home opener. Penix gives Atlanta a much different look, but he is stepping straight into a short week for his first game back. The Falcons desperately need a spark—from somewhere.

SportsLine has Green Bay winning 29-19. FanDuel Predicts lists the Packers at 1.42x to win Thursday, with Atlanta at 3.22x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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