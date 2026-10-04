The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Sunday's Week 4 schedule has Philadelphia hosting Los Angeles at 1 p.m. ET. Seattle welcomes the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET before Carolina hosts Detroit on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Philadelphia at 2.5x against Los Angeles at 1.63x. Seattle checks in at 1.33x, with the Chargers at 4x. Carolina is at 2.77x against Detroit at 1.53x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Eagles vs. Rams predictions

Philadelphia's offense has a quick repair job after Monday night's 27-7 loss in Chicago. The Eagles managed 248 total yards, converted only two of nine third downs and turned the ball over three times. Saquon Barkley still ran for 82 yards, while DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 85. Jalen Hurts finished with 153 passing yards and an interception, so getting the passing game back on schedule becomes the obvious priority at home.

Los Angeles comes in after a 30-26 loss at Denver that went down to the final snap. Matthew Stafford threw for 390 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Davante Adams caught seven passes for 137 yards. Puka Nacua has missed two straight games with a hip issue, though Sean McVay has expressed optimism about his Week 4 return. SportsLine has the Rams winning 22-20. FanDuel Predicts lists Los Angeles at 1.63x, compared with 2.5x for Philadelphia. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Seahawks vs. Chargers predictions

Seattle's first loss of the season came with plenty of offense and one glaring problem. The Seahawks outgained Washington 437-258 in a 33-31 defeat, but three turnovers erased much of that advantage. Sam Darnold returned to the starting lineup and threw for a career-high 379 yards with four touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba added 128 receiving yards and two scores, giving Seattle a passing-game surge heading back to Lumen Field.

Los Angeles has a different kind of frustration after falling 24-16 at Buffalo. The Chargers forced five takeaways, including two interceptions by rookie Genesis Smith, yet turned all those extra possessions into only 16 points. They've now opened 0-3 and haven't scored more than 16 in any game. That puts plenty on Justin Herbert and the offense against a Seattle team that can move quickly when Darnold is rolling. SportsLine has the Seahawks winning 29-18. FanDuel Predicts lists Seattle at 1.33x, with Los Angeles at 4x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Panthers vs. Lions predictions

Bryce Young's early-season volume has become one of Carolina's most encouraging developments. He has thrown for 939 yards through three games, the second-highest total in franchise history over that span, and he's topped 280 passing yards every week. Young also has seven touchdown passes. Chuba Hubbard supplied 110 yards from scrimmage against Cleveland, but Carolina still finished with only 98 rushing yards as a team in the 21-18 loss.

Detroit brings a different challenge than Carolina has seen so far. The Lions have scored exactly 31 points in each of their first three games, while their pass rush has piled up 12 sacks. Four came against the Jets last week, including Chuck Clark's late strip-sack that ended New York's final threat. Amon-Ra St. Brown leads Detroit with 228 receiving yards and already has five touchdowns. SportsLine has the Lions winning 28-26. FanDuel Predicts lists Detroit at 1.53x, compared with 2.77x for Carolina. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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