The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. Sunday's NFL Week 3 schedule begins with the Jaguars hosting the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers welcome the unbeaten Vikings at 4:05 p.m. ET before the Broncos host the Rams on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts currently lists Jacksonville at 1.66x against New England, with the Patriots at 2.43x. Minnesota checks in at 1.88x against Tampa Bay, while the Buccaneers are at 2.12x. Los Angeles is listed at 1.75x against Denver, with the Broncos at 2.32x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Jaguars vs. Patriots predictions

Jacksonville had Denver in real trouble last Sunday before the afternoon flipped. The Jaguars led 10-3 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 13-3 early in the third quarter, but the Broncos scored 17 unanswered and handed Jacksonville a 20-13 loss. Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 189 yards with an interception. Parker Washington authored the biggest day through the air, catching seven passes for 98 yards. Jacksonville returns home at 1-1 with a chance to erase that finish.

New England arrives after a much better Week 2. The Patriots beat Pittsburgh 20-3 as Drake Maye threw for 208 yards and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 76 yards with a touchdown. SportsLine sees Jacksonville getting the better of this matchup, forecasting a 25-20 Jaguars victory. FanDuel Predicts lists Jacksonville at 1.66x, with New England at 2.43x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings predictions

Tampa Bay is already looking for a course correction after a 0-2 start. Baker Mayfield completed 20 of 34 passes for 182 yards with one touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 loss to Cleveland. Bucky Irving gave the Buccaneers a steadier answer on the ground with 89 yards on 17 carries. Both Tampa Bay losses have remained within one score late, so this hasn't been a team getting buried. It simply hasn't finished either contest.

Minnesota arrives 2-0 and gets Kyler Murray back after he cleared concussion protocol. Carson Wentz kept things moving in his absence, including Sunday's 9-3 win at Chicago, where Minnesota's defense controlled most of the afternoon. Murray now steps back into Kevin O'Connell's offense after missing Week 2. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Minnesota victory. FanDuel Predicts lists the Vikings at 1.88x, compared with 2.12x for Tampa Bay. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Broncos vs. Rams predictions

Denver's offense finally found some rhythm after halftime against Jacksonville. Bo Nix completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards as the Broncos erased a 10-point deficit and scored 17 unanswered in a 20-13 victory. Jaylen Waddle supplied 138 receiving yards, including a 49-yard gain. Just as importantly, Denver's defense allowed only three points after halftime. The Broncos are back at Empower Field with a chance to turn that comeback into their first winning record of the season.

Los Angeles had a far more emphatic response to its opening loss. Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns as the Rams rolled past New York 28-6. Davante Adams finished with 195 receiving yards and two scores. SportsLine has now flipped its call to Denver 22, Los Angeles 21. FanDuel Predicts still lists the Rams at 1.75x, while the Broncos check in at 2.32x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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