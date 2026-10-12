The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Monday Night Football closes Week 5 with the Rams hosting the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Los Angeles at 1.57x to win, compared with Buffalo at 2.48x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Rams vs. Bills predictions

In Week 4, Los Angeles finally got the kind of finish it had been chasing in Philadelphia. The Rams erased a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit for a 24-20 win, scoring twice in the final eight minutes. Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards, his third straight game above 300, though he was intercepted twice. Kyren Williams authored the finish with 80 rushing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, then added 10 catches for 67 yards. Puka Nacua also returned from a two-game absence and immediately caught nine passes for 125 yards.

Buffalo arrives at 3-1 after its first loss, a 29-26 home setback against New England. Josh Allen threw for 253 yards with one touchdown and one interception, bringing him to 1,039 passing yards through four games. He's also scored seven times on the ground. James Cook III has rushed for 421 yards at 6.0 yards per carry, giving Buffalo another way to control a game when the passing attack slows. The Bills opened the year with 36 and 41 points before scoring 24 and 26 over the last two weeks.

There are also a few personnel swings worth watching. Buffalo will be without Ed Oliver and Joshua Palmer, while DJ Moore is questionable. Los Angeles cleared Aaron Donald and Jaylen Watson for Monday, and Quentin Lake is questionable but trending toward playing. The last Rams-Bills meeting at SoFi Stadium ended 44-42 in Los Angeles' favor in 2024, but SportsLine sees a tighter scoring profile this time and has the Rams winning 26-24. FanDuel Predicts lists Los Angeles at 1.57x to win, compared with 2.48x for Buffalo. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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