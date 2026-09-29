The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. Tuesday brings MLB Wild Card openers, with the Padres hosting the Cubs at 10 p.m. ET after the Yankees welcome the Red Sox at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists San Diego at 1.81x to win against Chicago at 2.17x. For Yankees-Red Sox, New York is at 1.78x while Boston checks in at 2.22x. Cleveland is listed at 2.32x against Pittsburgh at 1.72x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Padres vs. Cubs predictions (NL Wild Card, Game 1)

San Diego gets homefield advantage this time after Chicago ended last year's Wild Card Series in three games at Wrigley Field. The Padres finished 91-71 and closed the regular season 8-2 over their final 10 games. Chicago went 89-73, but the season series leaned heavily toward the Cubs. They won five of six meetings and outscored San Diego 55-28. Pete Crow-Armstrong also enters October after becoming the seventh player in MLB history with at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.

The pitching matchup gives this opener plenty of weight. Michael King starts for San Diego after going 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA, while Matthew Boyd gets Game 1 for Chicago after a 10-5 season with a 3.91 ERA. Alex Bregman is also back for the Cubs after returning from facial fractures. SportsLine has Chicago winning 4.3-3.9. FanDuel Predicts lists San Diego at 1.81x to win, with Chicago at 2.17x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions (AL Wild Card, Game 1)

New York and Boston are back in the Bronx for another Wild Card Series, with a fascinating Game 1 pitching matchup setting the stage. The Yankees finished 93-68 after Sunday's regular-season finale was canceled, while Boston closed at 87-75. New York took seven of the 13 meetings during the season. Boston, though, helped rescue its year with a four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway Park in late June.

Payton Tolle gets the Game 1 assignment for Boston after going 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA. New York counters with Cam Schlittler, who went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA after breaking through last October. Schlittler also struck out 12 over eight scoreless innings against Boston in last year's deciding Wild Card game. SportsLine has the Yankees winning 4.0-3.7. FanDuel Predicts lists New York at 1.78x to win, compared with 2.22x for Boston. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Browns vs. Steelers predictions (Week 4 TNF)

Cleveland gets Pittsburgh at home Thursday with both AFC North teams sitting at 2-1. The Browns have won two straight, and Deshaun Watson delivered the late drive they needed against Carolina. Watson threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-18 win, with both scores going to Harold Fannin Jr. The tight end finished with seven catches for 51 yards. Cleveland also ran for a season-high 132 yards, led by Quinshon Judkins with 70.

Pittsburgh arrives after Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Jaylen Warren was the engine, piling up 176 yards from scrimmage, including 127 on the ground. The Steelers have rebounded from their Week 2 loss to New England, while Cleveland's defense has started to create problems up front. SportsLine has Pittsburgh winning 21-16. FanDuel Predicts lists the Steelers at 1.72x to win, with Cleveland at 2.32x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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