The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days, up to the $100 maximum. Tuesday's schedule brings two late-season MLB matchups before the NFL takes over Thursday, beginning with Rangers-Mets and Dodgers-Padres. Green Bay then hosts Atlanta to open Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts currently lists Texas at 1.88x to defeat New York, while the Dodgers are listed at 1.81x to defeat San Diego. Green Bay carries the shortest return ratio of this group at 1.38x against Atlanta. The corresponding figures for the Mets, Padres and Falcons are 2.08x, 2.17x and 3.44x, respectively.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Rangers vs. Mets predictions

Texas reaches the final week of the regular season at 78-78, while New York comes to Arlington at 71-85. The opener gives both clubs an experienced left-hander. Sean Manaea carries a 4.74 ERA for the Mets, while MacKenzie Gore gets the ball for Texas after working 165-plus innings this season. New York has shown more pop lately, hitting 13 home runs over its last 10 games. Texas has six during that span, so the Rangers have leaned more heavily on pitching and finding enough offense around it.

SportsLine has Texas edging New York 4.6-4.1. FanDuel Predicts currently lists the Rangers at 1.88x to win, compared with 2.08x for the Mets. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

Dodgers vs. Padres predictions

The NL West has one of its best pitching matchups on Tuesday night. Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters at 14-8 with a 2.51 ERA for Los Angeles, while Michael King brings a 12-9 record and 3.03 ERA for San Diego. The Padres have also been rolling into this series, winning five straight before arriving at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles has won four of its last five and owns the better season record at 96-60, compared with San Diego's 87-69. This feels much more like October baseball than a random Tuesday in September.

SportsLine calls for a 4.7-3.9 Dodgers victory. FanDuel Predicts currently shows Los Angeles at 1.81x to win, while San Diego sits at 2.17x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

Packers vs. Falcons predictions

Atlanta's first two weeks created an obvious quarterback change. Michael Penix Jr. returns Thursday after the Falcons opened 0-2 and scored only 16 points, including three in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Green Bay has lived at both extremes through the air. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards in the opener against Minnesota, then managed only 145 in a 20-17 overtime win over the Jets. The Packers are 1-1 as they finally return to Lambeau Field for their home opener. Penix gives Atlanta a much different look, but he is stepping straight into a short week for his first game back. The Falcons desperately need a spark—from somewhere.

SportsLine has Green Bay winning 29-20. FanDuel Predicts lists the Packers at 1.38x to win Thursday, with Atlanta at 3.44x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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