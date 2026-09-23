The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits after making a first-time deposit. Users receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of their first five consecutive days. Wednesday's schedule brings two late-season MLB matchups with playoff implications before the NFL takes over on Thursday. The Guardians will visit the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Guardians protecting a one-game lead in the AL Central. The Astros and Mariners will meet at 10:10 p.m. ET after the Astros pulled even with Texas atop the AL West. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts currently lists Boston at 1.81x to defeat Cleveland, while Seattle is at 1.85x against Houston. The Guardians are listed at 2.17x. Houston checks in at 2.12x. Green Bay remains at 1.38x against Atlanta, with the Falcons at 3.44x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Red Sox vs. Guardians predictions

Cleveland arrives at Fenway with six straight wins and very little room to exhale. Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Boston improved the Guardians to 82-75 and kept them one game ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central. Foster Griffin gets the ball Wednesday carrying a 15-5 record with a 3.67 ERA. The left-hander has 151 strikeouts across 166.2 innings, giving Cleveland another veteran arm for a game with obvious October consequences.

Boston is already headed to the postseason, but its three-game skid isn't the ideal way to approach October. Sonny Gray offers a strong chance to stop it. He's 17-5 with a 2.82 ERA and has allowed 144 hits in 163 innings. SportsLine has Boston defeating Cleveland 4.2-3.7. FanDuel Predicts lists the Red Sox at 1.81x, compared with 2.17x for the Guardians. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code here and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Mariners vs. Astros predictions

Houston couldn't have asked for a better response Tuesday. Yordan Alvarez hit his 41st home run and drove in three runs as the Astros blanked Seattle 7-0, moving into a tie with Texas atop the AL West at 78-79. Houston also owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rangers after winning nine of their 13 meetings. That puts every remaining game under a microscope. Rookie Ethan Pecko starts Wednesday with a 1-0 record and 3.77 ERA.

Seattle has a chance to muddy that race with George Kirby on the mound. Kirby is 9-11 with a 4.24 ERA, and the Mariners enter at 73-84 after being shut out for the 15th time this season Tuesday. SportsLine still sees a tight Seattle victory, 4.3-4.0. FanDuel Predicts lists the Mariners at 1.85x to defeat Houston, while the Astros sit at 2.12x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Packers vs. Falcons predictions

Atlanta's first two weeks created an obvious quarterback change. Michael Penix Jr. returns Thursday after the Falcons opened 0-2 and scored only 16 points, including three in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Green Bay has lived at both extremes through the air. Jordan Love threw for 387 yards in the opener against Minnesota, then managed only 145 in a 20-17 overtime win over the Jets. The Packers are 1-1 as they finally return to Lambeau Field for their home opener. Penix gives Atlanta a much different look, but he is stepping straight into a short week for his first game back. The Falcons desperately need a spark—from somewhere.

SportsLine has Green Bay winning 29-20. FanDuel Predicts lists the Packers at 1.38x to win Thursday, with Atlanta at 3.44x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

Responsible Trading

18+. Trading is risky; always Trade Responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available: call 1-800-522-4700 or 800-MY-RESET.

Manage your activity with FanDuel's Consumer Protection tools, including:

Responsible Play

Responsible & Problem Gambling Resources

Parental Controls

Deposit Thresholds

Deposit Alerts

User Limits

Timeouts

Self Exclusion

Reality Checks

Player Activity Statements

User Limit History

Prohibitions and Restrictions

Futures, options on futures, and cleared swaps trading involve significant risk and are not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances.

Read FanDuel's Risk Disclosures for more information about the risks associated with trading.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.