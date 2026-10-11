The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Sunday's NFL slate starts with the Titans hosting the Texans at 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks will welcome the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET before the Falcons host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel lists Houston at 1.27x to win, compared with Tennessee at 3.95x. Seattle checks in at 1.57x against San Francisco at 2.46x. Atlanta is at 1.60x, with Baltimore at 2.42x.

Titans vs. Texans predictions

Tennessee gets another shot at its first win after hanging around in Baltimore until the final minute. Cam Ward completed 20 of 31 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 24-18 loss, while Carnell Tate broke out with nine catches for 145 yards. The Titans are averaging 261.3 yards per game, last in the NFL, but Ward's best outing of the season gives the offense something to build on.

Houston is also 0-4 despite C.J. Stroud playing well. Stroud threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas, and Nico Collins caught seven passes for 118 yards with both scores. The bigger change comes on defense, where DeMeco Ryans has taken over play-calling after the Texans allowed 34 points last week. SportsLine has Houston winning 27-18. FanDuel lists Houston at 1.27x, compared with 3.95x for Tennessee. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

Seattle found a needed rushing answer in last week's 30-23 win over the Chargers. Emanuel Wilson ran for 81 yards and scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air. Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes, while the defense forced four takeaways. The problem was discipline: Seattle committed 14 penalties for 150 yards, giving Los Angeles several chances to climb back into the game.

San Francisco arrives at 4-0 after pulling away from Denver for a 24-14 win. Brock Purdy threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard strike to George Kittle late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers also rushed for 140 yards, and Purdy still hasn't been sacked this season. SportsLine has Seattle winning 26-21, putting the home team in another close NFC West game. FanDuel lists Seattle at 1.57x, compared with 2.46x for San Francisco. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Falcons vs. Ravens predictions

Atlanta has flipped its season with two straight wins, the latest a 45-24 road rout of New Orleans. Bijan Robinson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 62 yards with three rushing scores. Michael Penix Jr. needed only 20 attempts to throw for 223 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons have scored 80 points across Penix's two starts after totaling 16 in their first two games.

Baltimore brings a 3-1 record to Atlanta, but Lamar Jackson won't play because of his ankle injury. Tyler Huntley gets the start after completing 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards in relief against Tennessee. Zay Flowers had 118 receiving yards and a touchdown in that 24-18 win, while Derrick Henry added 73 rushing yards and a score. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 26-25. FanDuel lists Atlanta at 1.60x, compared with 2.42x for Baltimore. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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