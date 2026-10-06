The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Tuesday's MLB playoff schedule has the Braves hosting the Dodgers at 6 p.m. ET before the Padres welcome the Brewers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists Atlanta at 2x to win, compared with Los Angeles at 1.96x. San Diego checks in at 1.78x against Milwaukee at 2.22x. Dallas is at 1.23x, with Tampa Bay at 5x.

Braves vs. Dodgers predictions

Atlanta brings the NLDS home tied 1-1 after taking Game 2 in Los Angeles, 3-2. Chris Sale gets the ball after posting a 2.16 ERA with 200 strikeouts during the regular season. He also blanked the Dodgers on five hits in August. Los Angeles counters with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who finished with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts. His 0.87 WHIP ranked second among qualified MLB starters.

Michael Harris II is 8-for-20 through five postseason games, with two three-hit performances. Freddie Freeman has started the NLDS 3-for-7 with a homer for Los Angeles. Yamamoto allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings in Atlanta during that August matchup, but Sale outdueled him in a 1-0 Braves win. SportsLine has Atlanta winning 3.9-3.8. FanDuel Predicts lists the Braves at 2x to win, compared with 1.96x for the Dodgers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Padres vs. Brewers predictions

San Diego gets a must-win Game 3 at Petco Park after Milwaukee took the first two games of the NLDS. The Padres lost Game 2, 4-3, when Jackson Chourio delivered a walk-off two-run single. Chourio already has 15 postseason RBI in 14 career playoff games, giving Milwaukee another late-game threat.

Nick Pivetta starts for San Diego after returning from a flexor strain in September. Pivetta posted a 1.64 ERA in five starts after returning from the injured list, then allowed one run over 3 1/3 innings in the Wild Card Series. He'll face Dustin May, who went 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA and 144 strikeouts during the regular season. San Diego has scored five runs through two games, so a stronger night from the lineup is needed to extend the series. SportsLine has Milwaukee winning 4.5-4.1. FanDuel Predicts lists the Padres at 1.78x to win, compared with 2.22x for the Brewers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dallas returns home at 2-2 after a 34-30 comeback win over Houston. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards, while CeeDee Lamb caught a career-high 17 passes for 189 yards and the winning touchdown. Javonte Williams added three rushing scores. The Cowboys have scored at least 31 points in three straight games, although their defense allowed 347 passing yards to Houston.

Tampa Bay is 0-4, but Jalon Daniels gave the offense a different look in his first NFL start. Daniels threw for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 55 rushing yards in a 17-14 loss to Green Bay. Baker Mayfield is sidelined with a thumb injury, so Daniels will start again. Tampa Bay has lost all four games by seven points or fewer. SportsLine has Dallas winning 33-23. FanDuel Predicts lists the Cowboys at 1.23x to win, compared with 5x for the Buccaneers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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