The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. The NFL Week 4 schedule features games like Cowboys vs. Texans and Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions

The NFL's two Texas teams clash in a massive game for each side. The Cowboys are 1-2 after falling to the Ravens in Brazil last week in a shootout while the Texans are 0-3 for the second season in a row. Dallas' offense looks to be one of the best in the NFL once again, as that unit is top 10 in points scored. But the defense has given up 27.7 points per game.

Houston's offense was great in a shootout loss to Buffalo in Week 1, but things have fallen off a cliff the last two weeks. The Texans have scored 23 points combined the last two weeks, but that was with star receiver Nico Collins out. He's set to return in Week 4 against Dallas' suspect defense. SportsLine has Houston winning 30-23. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions

The Chiefs appear to have shaken off a disastrous 6-11 season from 2025 with a 3-0 start to 2026. Patrick Mahomes is healthy and has played very well, while the addition of running back Kenneth Walker III has given Kansas City a stable running game for the first time in a long time. The Chiefs have made five of the last seven Super Bowls, winning three of them.

The Raiders are also 3-0, which is notable as they won three total games last year. The team has clicked in the early going under new head coach Klint Kubiak, and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdown passes in each of Vegas' first three games this season. This is the Raiders' first big test, though, as their Weeks 1-3 opponents are a combined 1-8 this season. SportsLine has the Chiefs winning 28-21. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Sunday wraps up with the Lions visiting the Panthers on Sunday Night Football. These teams are very similar this year, with Detroit No. 3 in scoring offense and 32nd in scoring defense, while Carolina is No. 5 in points scored and 27th in points allowed. The Lions are 2-1 with wins over the Saints and Jets and a loss to the Bills, while the Panthers are 1-2 with losses to the Bears and Browns and a win over the Falcons.

Both running backs are worth keeping an eye on here. Jahmyr Gibbs has six total touchdowns as the Lions' lead back this year now that he's not splitting touches with David Montgomery, while Chuba Hubbard has 261 total yards and three touchdowns – two receiving and one rushing. SportsLine has Detroit winning 28-27. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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