The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. The NFL headlines Thursday with the Cowboys hosting the Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists Dallas at 1.23x to win, compared with Tampa Bay at 5x. Chicago checks in at 2.04x against Cleveland at 1.92x. Vegas is at 1.61x, with Toronto at 2.56x.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dallas' offense has scored at least 31 points in three straight games, including a 34-30 comeback win over Houston. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards, while CeeDee Lamb caught a career-high 17 passes for 189 yards and the winning touchdown. Javonte Williams added three rushing scores.

Tampa Bay is still looking for its first victory, but rookie Jalon Daniels gave the offense a different look in his first NFL start. Daniels threw for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 17-14 loss to Green Bay, then added 55 yards on the ground. Baker Mayfield is out with a right thumb injury, so Daniels gets the call again Thursday. Tampa Bay has lost all four games by seven points or fewer. SportsLine calls for Dallas to win 33-23. FanDuel Predicts lists the Cowboys at 1.23x, compared with 5x for the Buccaneers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

White Sox vs. Guardians predictions

Chicago gets another chance to close the ALDS at home after Cleveland broke through for a 9-3 win in Game 3. The White Sox still lead the series 2-1, but Guardians pitching struck out 19 batters Wednesday, a postseason record for a nine-inning game. Jose Ramirez delivered two hits and a two-run triple, while Jo Adell cleared the bases with another triple.

Parker Messick starts for Cleveland after allowing two runs with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings in Game 1. He went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA during the regular season. Chicago will open with Hagen Smith, who posted a 1.29 ERA and worked 21 pitches in Game 3. SportsLine's current score projection has Cleveland ahead 4.6-4.3, so it sees another tight game. FanDuel Predicts lists the White Sox at 2.04x to win, compared with 1.92x for the Guardians. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs predictions

Vegas comes home at 3-1 after a 6-2 win in Seattle that featured a four-point night from Tomas Hertl. Jack Eichel also had a goal and three assists, giving him 10 points through four games. Victor Olofsson scored twice before leaving with an injury, so his status bears watching as the Golden Knights open a home matchup against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs arrive at 2-2 after erasing a 3-0 deficit in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville. Auston Matthews scored the winner and added three assists. William Nylander had a goal and two helpers, while rookie Gavin McKenna recorded the first goal and assist of his NHL career. SportsLine's matchup page currently points to Carter Hart and Sergei Bobrovsky as the projected starters in net. FanDuel Predicts lists the Golden Knights at 1.61x to win, compared with 2.56x for the Maple Leafs. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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