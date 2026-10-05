The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. The Saints will host the Falcons on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists New Orleans at 1.85x to win, compared with Atlanta at 2.12x. Tampa Bay checks in at 2.12x against New York at 1.85x. Dallas is at 1.61x, with San Jose at 2.5x.

Saints vs. Falcons predictions

New Orleans gets its first NFC South game of the season with Tyler Shough carrying a heavy workload. Shough has topped 250 passing yards in each of his first three outings, totaling 917 passing yards with eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Chris Olave has been his top target, catching 27 passes for 375 yards. The Saints are averaging 27.0 points and 382.7 yards per game, though New Orleans also has a minus-4 turnover differential.

Atlanta arrives at 1-2 after a 35-14 win at Green Bay. Bijan Robinson has powered a ground game averaging 173.0 yards per game, rushing for 349 yards at 5.3 per carry with two touchdowns. The Falcons' defense has allowed just 47.7 rushing yards per game, which could put even more of the game on Shough's arm. SportsLine has the Saints winning 26-25. FanDuel Predicts lists New Orleans at 1.85x to win, compared with 2.12x for Atlanta. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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